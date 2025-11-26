Project Firewall Targets H-1B Hiring Abuse as Federal Agencies Ramp Up Anti-Discrimination Efforts

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Washington, D.C. – A new federal push to curb discriminatory hiring practices gained momentum this week as the U.S. Department of Labor praised the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for issuing updated guidance aimed at preventing employers from favoring foreign workers over qualified Americans — including through job ads restricted to H-1B visa holders.

The EEOC’s new educational materials reaffirm that national origin discrimination is unlawful under federal law, and that hiring practices which explicitly prioritize H-1B workers can violate those protections. The announcement builds on **Project Firewall**, a recently launched Department of Labor initiative focused on safeguarding the rights, wages, and job opportunities of highly skilled U.S. workers.

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer called the EEOC’s action a key step in strengthening federal enforcement. “I applaud the EEOC for standing with the Department of Labor’s mandate under Project Firewall to ensure American workers have a fair chance to compete and succeed,” she said, adding that the administration will continue working to “put an end to bad practices and safeguard opportunities for American workers.”

- ADVERTISEMENT -

Deputy Secretary **Keith Sonderling** emphasized the importance of interagency coordination. “By sharing data, clarifying employer obligations, and aligning enforcement tools, we are better positioned to prevent discriminatory hiring practices and protect labor market integrity,” he said.

EEOC Chair **Andrea Lucas** noted an increasing volume of cases involving hiring practices that disadvantage Americans. She said that “robust investigation and enforcement – within the EEOC and with our federal partners – is essential to protecting America’s workforce.”

Under Project Firewall, the Labor Department has expanded collaboration with agencies including the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The initiative aims to strengthen enforcement, improve information sharing, and ensure employers consider qualified U.S. workers before turning to foreign labor programs such as the H-1B visa.

The effort signals heightened federal scrutiny on industries that rely heavily on high-skilled visa holders and comes amid growing concerns that some employers misuse visa programs to undercut wages or sideline American applicants.