Priyanka Chopra Jonas Adds a Desi Twist to Wham!’s Classic in Gurinder Chadha’s Festive Film Christmas Karma

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is bringing a Bollywood flair to the holiday season with her vibrant, desi-infused reimagining of Wham!’s timeless hit *“Last Christmas.”* The track features in acclaimed director Gurinder Chadha’s new family musical *Christmas Karma*, which arrives in cinemas across the UK, Ireland, and the US on November 14.

The song, which blends Indian musical textures with the warmth of a Christmas classic, will also appear on the *Christmas Karma (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)* — an eclectic collection celebrating Britain’s multicultural soundscape. The album, released the same day as the film, features contributions from **Gary Barlow, Billy Porter, Nitin Sawhney, Shaznay Lewis, Pixie Lott, Boy George, and others.

Chopra Jonas, one of the world’s most influential entertainers with over 93 million Instagram followers, described the collaboration as a “personal and creative joy.”

“Gurinder Chadha has been one of the few stalwarts in entertainment who has consistently championed stories of the Indian diaspora with authenticity and heart,” Chopra Jonas said. “She’s a dear friend, and I’m so happy to support her in my little way with *Christmas Karma. I hope this desi twist on a beloved song resonates with audiences around the world.”

For Chadha, the project carries both nostalgia and tribute.

“I’m the biggest George Michael fan — and frankly, who isn’t?” the *Bend It Like Beckham* filmmaker said. “I’m very grateful to his estate for allowing us to put our own twist on his classic. When I called my mate Priyanka to sing our Hindi version, she kindly stepped in with her beautiful take. George loved *Bend It Like Beckham* — I hope he enjoys this from heaven and that fans everywhere will sing along to our catchy Hindi vibe.”

Set in modern-day London, *Christmas Karma* is a joyful reimagining of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. The film stars *The Big Bang Theory’s Kunal Nayyar as Mr. Sood, a contemporary Scrooge guided by the three Ghosts of Christmas — portrayed by Eva Longoria, Billy Porter, and Boy George. The cast also includes Leo Suter, Pixie Lott, Charithra Chandran, Danny Dyer, and Hugh Bonneville.

Musically, Christmas Karma fuses gospel, bhangra, pop, and rap, creating what Chadha describes as a “joyous and colorful celebration of Britain today, its communities and cultures.” Produced by BendIt Networks in association with **True Brit Entertainment** and Civic Studios, the film promises a feel-good message of generosity and kindness for the holiday season.

The soundtrack’s 18-track lineup includes original songs by Gary Barlow, Billy Porter, Boy George, and Pixie Lott, alongside dynamic production from Nitin Sawhney, Panjabi MC, and Ben Cullum. The album closes with two versions of “Last Christmas”: Chopra Jonas’s festive Hindi-English rendition and a sitar-guitar instrumental by Anoushka Shankar and Nitin Sawhney.

With Christmas Karma, Chadha and Chopra Jonas reunite creative forces that have long celebrated South Asian storytelling on the global stage — this time, through music, magic, and a distinctly desi Christmas spirit.