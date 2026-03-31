Priya Jain sworn in as Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Transportation

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New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials announced March 30, 2026, that Priya Jain was sworn-in as New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner, making her the 21st Chief Executive of the Department. The full New Jersey State Senate unanimously confirmed her nomination on March 23.

Governor Sherrill nominated Commissioner Jain on January 19, 2026, and she has served in an acting capacity since then. She will continue her work overseeing the Department that manages the state’s multi-faceted transportation network. The Commissioner of NJDOT also serves as Chair of New Jersey Transit, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, and the South Jersey Transportation Authority, noted the press release from NJDOT.

“Commissioner Jain is committed to delivering an affordable, reliable, and modern transportation system through collaboration, practical problem solving, and disciplined delivery,” NJDOT said. “Her vision for a community-centered approach to transportation will meet the real needs of the public through the use of innovative technology and data-driven decision making.”

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According to NJDOT, since she came on in an acting capacity, Commissioner Jain has worked alongside engineers, maintenance crews, and operators, applying her expertise as a civil engineer, to learn the foundation of this Department.

Jain has more than three decades of experience leading major and complex transportation and infrastructure programs. She began her career as a civil and environmental engineer and has worked at the intersection of engineering, policy, and program management to support public agencies in advancing complex capital projects.

Most recently, she served as the President of Americas for Mace Consult, where she led strategic growth and operational excellence across the U.S. and the globe. Prior to that, as Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer for Atlas, she is credited with driving enterprise-wide growth initiatives and helping position the firm for long-term success. As Senior Vice President for Sales and Strategy at Atkins, she spearheaded the firm’s expansion across North America and strengthened partnerships with public agencies. She also held senior leadership roles at CH2M, managing and delivering major transportation and infrastructure programs.

Jain’s connection to New Jersey’s transportation system began early in her career, as an engineer on the original ARC Tunnel project. “That experience shaped her understanding of the complexities of large, multi-agency projects and continues to inform her focus on efficient permitting, interagency coordination, and timely project delivery,” the press release said.

She is a member of the Board of Directors of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO), the Northeast Association of State Transportation Officials (NASTO), and The Eastern Transportation Coalition (TETC).

In addition to her professional responsibilities, Commissioner Jain remains engaged in academic and industry service as an Advisory Board Member for Civil Engineering at the City College of New York.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and master’s degree in physics from Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani, as well as a master’s degree in environmental engineering from the University of New York at Buffalo.