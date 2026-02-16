Prime Minister Modi inaugurates India-AI Impact Summit 2026

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the massive and highly anticipated India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Feb. 16. The Summit is expected to host thousands of delegates and industry experts as well as high-level officials from around the world. Modi will deliver the inaugural speech on Feb. 19.

“Being here among innovators, researchers and tech enthusiasts gives a glimpse of the extraordinary potential of AI, Indian talent and innovation. Together, we will shape solutions not just for India but for the world!” Modi posted on his X.com account.

He also posted several pictures of his meetings with young entrepreneurs at their display stalls (see below).

- ADVERTISEMENT -

The Summit is the first of its kind to be held in the Global South. More than 20 Heads of State, 60 Ministers, and 500 global AI leaders are expected to attend, ANI reported.

The dedicated website on the Summit – impact.indiaai.gov.in/ notes the Summit is expected “to shape a future-oriented agenda for impactful Artificial Intelligence (AI) cooperation and mark a strategic shift from “Action” to “Impact”.”

It goes on to say the Summit “aims to ensure that AI serves as a catalyst for inclusive human development, environmental sustainability, and equitable progress worldwide, bridging the Global AI Divide through concrete multilateral action and enabling AI to strengthen communities, protect our planet, and accelerate progress toward a just and sustainable future for all humanity.”