President Trump Wishes Taranjit Singh Sandhu Success As Delhi Lt Governor, Praises Role In Strengthening US-India Ties

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Washington DC [US], April 17, 2026: US President Donald Trump

congratulated “seasoned” diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu on his appointment as the

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, highlighting his role in strengthening India-US ties when he was Ambassador of India to the US.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump praised Sandhu’s diplomatic experience and

extended his best wishes for his new role.

“Congratulations to Taranjit Sandhu on becoming the new Lt Governor of Delhi! As a

seasoned Diplomat and former Ambassador to the United States, he has always

shown deep commitment to strengthening the U.S.-India relationship. Wishing him

success in leading Delhi’s progress, and furthering global ties!” Trump wrote.

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Meanwhile, in Delhi LG Sandhu highlighted the importance of strengthening India-US

cooperation in the ‘Freedom250’ celebrations marking 250 years of American

independence, which were launched in the national capital on Wednesday, April 16.

“It was a pleasure to meet US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor at the launch of the

Freedom250 celebrations in New Delhi. We had a productive conversation on

enhancing American investments in Delhi and expanding India-US technology

collaboration. The enduring partnership between India and United States remains a

key pillar of global progress. I look forward to deeper cooperation that brings tangible

benefits to the residents of our National Capital,” Sandhu said in a post on X.

Sandhu is the grandson of the eminent Sikh leader, Teja Singh Samundri. On March

11, Sandhu took the oath of office. His appointment is part of the major administrative reshuffle of Governors and Lieutenant Governors across the country.

In the reshuffle, Taranjit Singh Sandhu replaced VK Saxena, who has now been

appointed as the Ladakh LG. He was also a BJP candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha

elections