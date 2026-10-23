President Trump Stumps For Ramaswamy; Supports Campaign Ad Where Mother Of Opponent Calls Her A “Liar”

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President Donald Trump expressed unqualified support for Indian American candidate for Ohio Governor Vivek Ramaswamy after he released a campaign ad where the mother of his Democratic opponent Amy Acton called her a “Liar” and warned Ohio voters not to cast their ballot for her in the Nov. 3 midterms.

The campaign ad has been condemned by several members of the Republican Party. Trump accused the press of biased reporting against a Republican candidate.

“Her mother went on television and said that the daughter, who’s running for governor of Ohio, is a liar and a bad person, and that’s all I know,” the President said.

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“You’re tryin to take a horrible situation for a Democrat and make it look better,” he said, adding that if anybody saw that ad they would say “no way” were they going to vote for Acton. “There’s nothing to it. It’s very simple.”

He went on to say, “The mother said these things. The mother looks like she’s totally lucid. She looks very smart, actually, and she felt she had an obligation to Ohio voters, to tell them that her daughter is a liar.”