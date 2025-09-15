President Trump condemns gruesome beheading of Chandra Nagamallaiah

- ADVERTISEMENT -



President Donald Trump made a strong statement condemning the recent killing of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a hotel manager September 10, in Dallas, TX, by an employee of the establishment.

Praising Nagamallaiah as “a well respected person in Dallas, the President posted the following statement on his social media platform, Truth Social:

I am aware of the terrible reports regarding the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, in front of his wife and son, by an ILLEGAL ALIEN from Cuba who should have never been in our Country. This individual was previously arrested for terrible crimes, including child sex abuse, grand theft auto, and false imprisonment, but was released back into our Homeland under incompetent Joe Biden because Cuba did not want such an evil person in their Country. Rest assured, the time for being soft on these Illegal Immigrant Criminals is OVER under my watch! Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Border Czar Tom Homan, and many others in my Administration, are doing an incredible job in, MAKING AMERICA SAFE AGAIN. This criminal, who we have in custody, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. He will be charged with murder in the first degree!

- ADVERTISEMENT -

Nagamallaiah, 50, a motel manager in Dallas, Texas, was killed on the morning of Wednesday, September 10, 2025, by Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, 37, an employee who was cleaning a room along with another employee who was a witness to the horrific crime at Downtown Suites motel. Nagamallaiah came to the room to tell the workers not to use a broken washing machine.

Cobos-Martinez, according to news reports quoting from the affidavit, became angry at not being addressed directly by Nagamallaiah, and returned to the room with a machete with which he began slashing the hotel manager. The latter ran screaming to the motel office where his wife and son were.The killer pushed aside the mother and son, beheaded Nagamallaiah and dumped his head outside in a dumpster.