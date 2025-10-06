Pratham USA Gala in New York City raises enough to provide 300,000 children with education

- ADVERTISEMENT -



The non-profit organization Pratham, held its New York City gala at The Glasshouse, attended by a slew of high-profile guests October 3, 2025.

The event raised enough to provide more than 300,000 children with access to education, an email mass mailer from the organization said.

One of the highlights was a fireside chat with Bollywood-Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, an award-winning actor, producer, and humanitarian.

Priyanka posted a photo of herself relaxing on a sofa, with her comment on Instagram saying, “That’s how you feel after meeting the most incredible people doing Gods work at @prathamusa. At Peace. There are too many people to shout out from tonight’s special gala but I just wanted to say to Rukmini Banerji ma’am (CEO PEF)You and your team are a true inspiration.

In a world that tests us everyday, people who have faith in humanity and relentless hope that we can do better is such an inspiration. Thank you for the much needed dose of hope.

Here’s to doing better. Everyday.”

Daron Acemoglu, MIT Institute Professor and the 2024 Nobel Prize winner in Economic Sciences, delivered the keynote address highlighting his involvement with Pratham’s Teaching at the Right Level approach and the intersection of AI to reach scale.

The attendees also got to hear the story of Prajakta’s experience from the field. It was about how her life and that of her daughters changed after she went through the Pratham Second Chance Program.

Well-known Indian American singer Vidya Vox, performed her fusion music at the event.

Organizers thanked all those who made the event a success, including the attendees, its own board members, the gala committee, and volunteers.

“Together, we are not just raising funds, we are raising hope, opportunity, and the next generation of learners globally,” they said.