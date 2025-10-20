Pratham Chicago Gala 2025 celebrates compassion and community spirit

- ADVERTISEMENT -



The Pratham Chicago Gala 2025, held on Saturday, October 11, at the iconic Palmer House Hilton, brought together philanthropists, business leaders, educators, and well-wishers — all united by a shared vision: to ensure that every child in India learns, earns, and thrives.

This year’s celebration raised vital funds to empower more than 8,000 children through learning, organizers said, to meet the non-profit’s mission to advance educational equity across India.

The Gala honored Pratham’s far-reaching impact — uplifting millions of children, youth, and women through education, skill-building, and empowerment. Guests were deeply moved by visual stories and testimonies showcasing from beneficiaries which highlighted how Pratham’s approach is transforming lives across India’s villages and cities.

Keynote speaker Rattan L. Khosa, P.E., delivered a moving address full of purpose and hope.

A spirited performance by Vik Pandya, the nationally touring comedian who served as emcee, injected humor and warmth to the evening.

Special appreciation was extended to Pratham Chicago President Nag Vaidyanathan and the Pratham Chicago Board for their leadership and dedication. Grateful acknowledgment was also given to the evening’s major sponsors — AMSYSCO and Allstate.

The highlight of the evening was the performance by Vidya Vox, the well-known Indian-American singer and YouTube sensation. Known for her signature fusion of Bollywood and Western pop, Vidya echoed Pratham’s spirit — bridging borders, innovation, heritage, and unity, her popularity evident in the 1 billion YouTube views and 7 million subscribers, she has amassed.

Founded on the belief that “learning changes everything,” Pratham’s award-winning Teaching at the Right Level (TaRL) model — recognized globally by The World Bank and UNICEF — continues to change children’s early education, helping them quickly master essential reading and math skills, addressing a global learning crisis that affects 70% of 10-year-olds in low- and middle-income countries.

Another highlight was Pratham’s Second Chance Program, which offers girls and women the opportunity to complete their secondary education in a flexible, supportive environment.

Since 2011, more than 50,000 women have earned their Grade 10 certification through this initiative. The program blends academic preparation with life-skills training, digital literacy, health awareness, and financial education.

India is home to one-fifth of the world’s youth — yet nearly half lack the skills needed for employment, Pratham estimates. Its Youth Skilling Programs bridge this gap by equipping young people with practical training, linking them to job opportunities, and fostering economic empowerment

Guests enjoyed a dinner and networking opportunities.

“Together, we are creating brighter futures for children across India and beyond,” said a spokesperson for Pratham Chicago. “This gala is not just a celebration — it’s a movement of compassion and commitment.”

Founded in 1995, Pratham is one of India’s largest and most respected non-governmental organizations (NGOs) dedicated to improving education quality and equity, t hrough community-based solutions, measurable outcomes, and strong global partnerships.

Those interested in the mission of this non-profit can visit www.prathamusa.org