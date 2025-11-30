‘Post Reports’ podcast: How to launch a second act in life, with comedian Zarna Garg

- ADVERTISEMENT -



From starting a tomato sauce company to launching matchmaking services, Zarna Garg’s entrepreneurial spirit has always been on display. But when daughter Zoya Garg dragged her to an open-mic event and introduced her mother to the world of stand-up comedy, the older Garg seemed skeptical.

Fast-forward six years later. Now, Zarna Garg has streaming comedy specials, a best-selling book and millions of followers on social media.

Host Elahe Izadi spoke with Zarna and Zoya at The Washington Post’s Global Women’s Summit. Before a live audience, the three explore Zarna’s journey to finding comedy, the changing face of the industry on social media, and how it’s never too late to launch a second act in life.