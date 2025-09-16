- ADVERTISEMENT -



New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday

thanked US President Donald Trump for his phone call and greetings on his 75th

birthday and said he, like the US leader, is fully committed to taking the India-US

Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights.

In a post on X, PM Modi referred to President Trump as “my friend” and said that

India supports his initiatives for peaceful resolution of Ukraine conflict.

“Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on

my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US

Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives

towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict,” he said.

The greetings from the US President came on a day the US Trade Representative

Brendan Lynch was in the national capital to discuss next steps in bilateral trade

negotiations.

Brendan Lynch had a positive meeting with his counterpart Ministry of Commerce and

Industry Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal on Tuesday to discuss next steps in

bilateral trade negotiations with the two sides deciding to intensify efforts to achieve

early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement.

Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement that team of officials from the

office of United States Trade Representative, led by Chief Negotiator, India-US

Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations, Brendan Lynch visited India on September

16, 2025.

“They held discussions with officials from the Department of Commerce, led by the

Special Secretary, Department of Commerce on India-US trade ties, including on the

India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement,” it said.

“Acknowledging the enduring importance of bilateral trade between India and the

U.S., the discussions were positive and forward-looking, covering various aspects of

the trade deal. It was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a

mutually beneficial Trade Agreement,” the statement added.

A US Embassy Spokesperson said Brendan Lynch had a positive meeting in Delhi

with Ministry of Commerce and Industry Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal today to

discuss next steps in bilateral trade negotiations.

Sources said the Chief Negotiators of both countries decided to continue the trade

talks on virtual mode.

India and the United States have earlier held five rounds of negotiations for a trade

deal. The proposed last round of talks with US in August was postponed.

Over the past few months, India and the US have been negotiating for an interim

trade deal.US President Donald Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods

in July, even as there were hopes of an interim India-US trade deal that would have

otherwise helped avoid elevated tariffs. A few days later, he imposed another 25 per

cent tariff, taking the total to 50 per cent, citing India’s continued imports of Russian

oil. The 50 per cent tariffs came into effect on August 27.

India has reservations over the US demand for opening up the agricultural and dairy

sectors. Agriculture and dairy are critical and sensitive sectors for India as they

provide livelihood to a large section of people.

India and the US initiated talks for a just, balanced, and mutually beneficial Bilateral

Trade Agreement (BTA) in March this year, aiming to complete the first stage of the

Agreement by October-November 2025.

Last week, Prime Minister Modi stated that trade talks between India and the United

States would help “unlock the limitless potential” of the partnership, after US

President Donald Trump called for addressing “trade barriers” between the two

nations.

In a post on X, PM Modi described New Delhi and Washington as “natural partners”

and said he was confident about the progress of the negotiations. The PM also

expressed his willingness to speak to Trump.

“India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our

trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the IndiaUS partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest.

I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to

secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people,” PM Modi had said in

the X post.