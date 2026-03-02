Playlist: Five songs that set the perfect mood for Holi 2026

- ADVERTISEMENT -



With Holi 2026 just around the corner, the festival of colors is once again calling for loud speakers, open terraces and a playlist that can instantly lift the mood. If you’re stuck between too many options, here are five Bollywood songs that never fail to bring the Holi energy alive perfect for dancing, laughing and getting drenched in color.

Rang Barse

No Holi playlist is complete without this evergreen classic. Amitabh Bachchan’s playful

vocals and the song’s cheeky lyrics make ‘Rang Barse’ from the 1981 Hindi film

‘Silsilaa’ must-play year after year. Whether it’s playing in the background during family

gatherings or blasting during a full-on colour fight, this song instantly signals that Holi

celebrations have officially begun.

Balam Pichkari

If you want to add youthful energy to your Holi party, this Ranbir Kapoor–Deepika

Padukone hit does the job effortlessly. With its fast beats and vibrant visuals, “Balam

Pichkari” is ideal for group dances and late-morning madness. It’s the kind of song that

gets everyone, even the shy ones, onto the dance floor.

Holi Ke Din

There’s something timeless about celebrating Holi with “Holi Ke Din” from the 1975

blockbuster ‘Sholay’ . This classic brings nostalgia, warmth and joy all in one. It works

beautifully when you want to slow things down a bit, sing along with family, or simply

enjoy the festival’s old-school charm while sipping thandai.

Do Me A Favour Let’s Play Holi

Loud, energetic and unapologetically festive, this song is perfect when the celebration

peaks. Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra’s high-energy number from their 2005 film

‘Waqt’ is all about throwing inhibitions out the window. It’s best saved for the moment

when everyone is already covered in colour and ready to go all out.

Badri Ki Dulhania

For a modern Holi vibe with desi roots, this Varun Dhawan–Alia Bhatt track is a crowd

favourite. Its dhol-heavy beats and catchy hook make it ideal for outdoor celebrations and

dance circles. It’s fun, loud and instantly festive, exactly what a Holi playlist needs.

