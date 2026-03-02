Playlist: Five songs that set the perfect mood for Holi 2026

With Holi 2026 just around the corner, the festival of colors is once again calling for loud speakers, open terraces and a playlist that can instantly lift the mood. If you’re stuck between too many options, here are five Bollywood songs that never fail to bring the Holi energy alive perfect for dancing, laughing and getting drenched in color.
Rang Barse
No Holi playlist is complete without this evergreen classic. Amitabh Bachchan’s playful
vocals and the song’s cheeky lyrics make ‘Rang Barse’ from the 1981 Hindi film
‘Silsilaa’ must-play year after year. Whether it’s playing in the background during family
gatherings or blasting during a full-on colour fight, this song instantly signals that Holi
celebrations have officially begun.
Source: youtube/@YRF
Balam Pichkari
If you want to add youthful energy to your Holi party, this Ranbir Kapoor–Deepika
Padukone hit does the job effortlessly. With its fast beats and vibrant visuals, “Balam
Pichkari” is ideal for group dances and late-morning madness. It’s the kind of song that
gets everyone, even the shy ones, onto the dance floor.
Source: youtube/Tseries
Holi Ke Din
There’s something timeless about celebrating Holi with “Holi Ke Din” from the 1975
blockbuster ‘Sholay’ . This classic brings nostalgia, warmth and joy all in one. It works
beautifully when you want to slow things down a bit, sing along with family, or simply
enjoy the festival’s old-school charm while sipping thandai.
Source: YouTube
Do Me A Favour Let’s Play Holi
Loud, energetic and unapologetically festive, this song is perfect when the celebration
peaks. Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra’s high-energy number from their 2005 film
‘Waqt’ is all about throwing inhibitions out the window. It’s best saved for the moment
when everyone is already covered in colour and ready to go all out.
Source: Youtube/T-series
Badri Ki Dulhania
For a modern Holi vibe with desi roots, this Varun Dhawan–Alia Bhatt track is a crowd
favourite. Its dhol-heavy beats and catchy hook make it ideal for outdoor celebrations and
dance circles. It’s fun, loud and instantly festive, exactly what a Holi playlist needs.
Source: Youtube/T-Series