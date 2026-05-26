Piyush Goyal underlines importance of trade, tech, investment linkages during meeting with Canada FM

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India’s Union Minister Piyush Goyal met Canada’s Foreign Minister Anita Anand in the capital Ottawa, May 26, 2026, where he emphasized the importance of trade, investment and tech linkages for the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Sharing the details in a post on X, Goyal said, “Held wide-ranging talks with Canada’s Foreign Minister @AnitaAnandMP. Emphasised the importance of trade, investment & technology linkages for the India-Canada Strategic Partnership.”

He highlighted that India’s expanding infrastructure, renewable energy, logistics, digital infrastructure, and consumer sectors, among others, offer significant opportunities for greater collaboration and investments.

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“Great to meet with @PiyushGoyal as he leads one of the largest trade and investment delegations from India to Canada. We discussed strengthening and expanding our trade relationship to create new opportunities for businesses, workers, and investors in both our countries, while deepening our economic partnership,” Canadian Finance Minister Anita Anand posted on X.

Goyal also met Canada’s Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Heath MacDonald and held discussions on strengthening cooperation in agriculture, with a focus on food security, sustainability, agri-tech, and exploring opportunities for collaboration in the food processing sector, aimed at boosting the incomes of Indian farmers and producers.

Goyal arrived in Canada for a three-day official visit from May 25-27, taking place as New Delhi and Ottawa aggressively push ahead with negotiations for the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), viewed as a vital step in rejuvenating economic relations between the two nations.

Canada’s Minister for International Trade Maninder Sidhu said that a “Team Canada” business delegation will arrive in India later this year to further give boost to the economic ties as the two countries look forward towards tripling and taking their trade to USD 50 billion by 2030.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Goyal, Sidhu recalled the sustained interactions between the Indian and Canadian leadership along with the announcement of the uranium deal with Canada. He called Goyal’s visit “very timely” and noted, “there’s a lot of excitement to do more with India in terms of our economic partnership.”

At the press conference, Goyal hailed the growing momentum of ties between India and Canada during his visit to the country with the largest Indian delegation, that aims to take forward discussions on deepening the economic linkages between the two countries.