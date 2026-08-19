Pia Dandiya Wins Democratic Primary In Florida’s 22nd Congressional District

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When AFGE, the largest union in Florida representing workers serving in the federal and D.C. governments, endorsed Pia Dandiya for Congress from Florida’s District 22, it was a sign she was ahead of the pack of Democrats vying for party support in the primaries that took place August 18.

“Thank you, FL-22, for believing in this campaign. I got into this race for my students, my son, and every kid growing up in this district who deserves a better future,” Dandiya said in a video posted on Facebook. “Together, we will keep building a movement to lower costs, end corruption, and make Washington work for us again. I’m grateful to do it with you all.”

The first generation Indian American born in Palm Beach County to immigrant parents, goes on to say, “Tonight, we celebrate. Tomorrow, we get back to WORK to win in November!”

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Dandiya holds a B.A. in Government from Harvard University and a Master’s in Education from Boston University in partnership with Teach For America.

With a trajectory that saw her transition from being a high school principal in Harlem, a White House Fellow, and then a public sector leader at Apple, Dandiya amassed considerable grassroots experience before launching her campaign for Congress.

Defeating her Democratic opponent in the primary handily security more than 68 percent of the vote, Dandiya is now pitted against Republican Casey Askar for the November 3 general election.

Some notable endorsements of the many she received were from a slew of Democratic lawmakers including Rep. Ro Khanna, D-California, as well as AFL-CIO of Broward County and Florida State, the Florida Education Association, the AAPI Victory Fund, The Palm Beach Post, and Indian American Impact.

In July, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, DCCC, listed District 22 as “Red to Blue” in hopes of gaining a seat were Dandiya to win this November. Just before the primary, the Cook Political Report rated the Florida 22nd District race as Lean Republican, the New York Times reported.

Indian American Impact congratulated Dandiya on her victory, noting, “FL-22 is one of the DCCC’s Red to Blue targets and one of the top flip opportunities in the country for Democrats working to retake the U.S. House majority this November. If elected, Dandiya would become the first South Asian American to represent Florida in Congress.”

“Pia Dandiya has spent her career fighting for working families, from the classroom to the White House, and voters just handed her the chance to bring that fight to Congress,” said Chintan Patel, Executive Director of Indian American Impact.

“As the daughter of immigrants, she knows firsthand what’s at stake in this moment, and she’ll be a fierce advocate for protecting immigrant rights in Congress,” Patel added saying Impact looked forward, “to doing everything in our power to get her across the finish line in November.”