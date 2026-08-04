Physicians Kick Off AAPICON 2027 with Chicago Launch

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The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) officially launched preparations for AAPICON 2027, its National Convention, during a kick-off event held in Oak Brook, Illinois.

The gathering brought together hundreds of physicians, healthcare leaders, elected officials, community representatives, dignitaries, and families to mark the beginning of what the organization says is one of the most significant conventions in AAPI’s history, a press release from Asian Media USA said.

Dr. Utpal Parikh, Convention Co-Chair welcomed attendees and emphasized the importance of unity, collaboration, and shared purpose in making AAPICON 2027 an extraordinary success. The current President of AAPI is Dr. Meher Medavaram, the 42nd leader since the organization was formed.

Dr. Radhika Chimata sang both the American and Indian National Anthems, symbolizing the dual heritage of Indian-American physicians.

Among the distinguished leaders recognized during the evening was Dr. Suresh Reddy, Past President of both AAPI and the Indian Medical Association (IMA), an Interventional Radiologist and Oak Brook Village Trustee. Reflecting on AAPI’s rich legacy, Dr. Reddy highlighted Oak Brook’s unique distinction as the only community in the United States to have produced three national AAPI Presidents. He invited Oak Brook Mayor Larry Herman and Village Manager and CEO Greg Summers to join him in recognizing the community’s longstanding partnership with AAPI.

Mayor Herman praised Indian-American physicians for their extraordinary contributions to medicine, education, research, and humanitarian service throughout the United States and across the world. He presented an official proclamation recognizing AAPI as the nation’s largest ethnic medical organization, representing more than 100,000 physicians, residents, fellows, and medical students.

The proclamation also celebrated Oak Brook as the home of AAPI’s international headquarters for more than three decades while honoring the three national AAPI Presidents who have hailed from the village—Dr. Gopal Lalmalani, the organization’s 11th President; Dr. Suresh Reddy, the 36th President; and Dr. Medavaram.

AAPI honored the Mayor with its Distinguished Leadership Award for his steadfast support of the medical community.

Dr. Medavaram, the only physician to have simultaneously served as President of both AAPI and the Indian Medical Association, outlined her vision for AAPICON 2027, describing the convention as far more than an annual gathering.

“AAPICON 2027 will be a collaboration of excellence, a platform for scientific innovation, a commitment to physician wellness, a center for mentoring the next generation of physicians, an expansion of global health initiatives, and a renewed dedication to serving humanity,” she declared.

She encouraged every physician to become an ambassador, innovator, mentor, and team builder, recalling how previous Chicago conventions inspired many young physicians who later rose to national leadership within AAPI.

Supporting that vision, Dr. Umang Patel, Convention Chair, pledged to deliver one of the finest conventions in AAPI’s history.

AAPI Treasurer Dr. Sujeeth Punnam, an interventional cardiologist from Stockton, California, presented the goals for fundraising, participation, and national engagement on the road to the Convention. Providing strategic guidance was Senior Advisor Dr. Bharat Barai.

Dr. Dwarakanatha Reddy, President of IMA Telangana State and Overseas Coordinator for the Global Health Summit 2027 in Hyderabad, India, extended a formal invitation to physicians worldwide to participate in the upcoming summit. He reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening collaboration between Indian and American medical professionals.

Dr. Lalmalani, former Oak Brook Mayor and AAPI’s 11th National President, reflected on the organization’s evolution, recalling major milestones, including renaming the organization to the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin to better reflect its inclusive mission, relocating AAPI’s headquarters to Oak Brook, and achieving the historic accomplishment of bringing a sitting U.S. President to an AAPI national convention.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill. applauded Indian Americans as one of the nation’s fastest-growing, best-educated, and most successful communities. While celebrating their professional achievements, he urged physicians to increase their participation in civic life through voting, public service, advocacy, and leadership.

Past AAPI President Dr. Ranga Reddy of Springfield, Illinois, who has meticulously documented the organization’s history and helped organize previous Chicago conventions, shared valuable insights from earlier conventions and pledged his full support to the organizing committee.

As the evening concluded, past presidents of AAPI and IMA, officers of the IMA Charitable Foundation, and leaders representing numerous community organizations—including the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) and the American Telugu Association (ATA)—joined together for commemorative photographs celebrating the launch of AAPICON 2027.