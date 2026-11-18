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Physical AI startup Humyn Labs has raised $47 million in a financing round led by Accel, boosting its efforts to train robots to interact with physical objects and navigate unpredictable environments.

The Series A round, joined by Prosus Ventures, Jump Trading and Lighthouse Canton, comprises $26 million in equity funding, the startup said Wednesday in a statement. An additional $21 million in venture debt was raised primarily from Lighthouse Canton and included Trifecta Capital Advisors LLP, it added.

Leading robot makers, from Tesla Inc., Figure AI Inc. and Agility Robotics Inc. in the US to Agibot, UBTech and Unitree Robotics in China, are racing to gather data to train their machines. That’s set off a competition to capture detailed footage of everyday manual tasks across the world’s factories, warehouses and retail stores.

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Humyn’s fundraising reflects a growing recognition that the biggest obstacle to making humanoid robots useful in the real world may not be hardware or algorithms, but data. With a dozen customers including some of the world’s largest tech giants, robotics companies and AI developers, the startup said it surpassed $50 million in annualized revenue in its first six months of operations. It’s targeting $1 billion in annual revenue in the coming years.

“The machines can only be as good as the diverse, multi-site, high-quality real-world data they can learn from,” Humyn’s co-founder Manish Agarwal said in an interview.

The Bangalore-headquartered startup runs its data capture and processing operations in more than 20 countries. The funding will help it expand operations in Latin America and Asia, acquire data-capturing hardware and augment its software platform. Humyn will also invest in a global expansion with offices in San Francisco, London and Seoul.

The company designs and builds proprietary data-capture devices to record people performing manual work in real-world situations in locations like factories, warehouses, farmhouse and homes.

Working with robot makers and AI labs to cater to their specific needs, it converts training data into labeled data sets, across modalities including sight, sound, motion and touch, ready to be ingested into training pipelines by robotics’ model builders. The startup then measures the data directly on how the machines perform against the humans, and the gaps are addressed in further data collection.