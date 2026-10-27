Philadelphia Rajasthani Mandal Celebrates Diwali Sneh Milan 2026

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Deputy Consul General of India Vishal Harsh, Steve and Clare Morrison Join PARAM in Celebrating Rajasthani Culture, Unity, and Sewa

The non-profit community organization Philadelphia Rajasthani Mandal (PARAM), celebrated its annual Diwali Sneh Milan 2026 on Saturday, October 24, at Indian Grill in Montgomeryville, Pennsylvania. The event brought together families, community leaders, distinguished guests, and volunteers from across the Greater Philadelphia region for an evening celebrating cultural heritage, unity, and selfless service, an October 27 press release from the organization said.

The Chief Guest was Vishal Harsh, Deputy Consul General of India in New York, and Guests of Honor were Steve Morrison, co-host of Philadelphia’s popular Preston & Steve Show on 93.3 WMMR, and Clare Morrison, an animal welfare advocate.

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In keeping with Rajasthan’s cultural traditions, the distinguished guests were welcomed with traditional Rajasthani Safas (turbans), symbolizing honor, respect, and hospitality.

The evening featured traditional Ganesh and Lakshmi Pooja, cultural performances, music, dance, and a festive Indian dinner, with elaborate decorations including a welcoming display of Lord Ganesha.

A special highlight was the recognition of Yaduraj Choudhary, recently appointed by Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on People with Disabilities.

PARAM honored Yaduraj with a recognition plaque acknowledging his achievement and commitment to public service. “His appointment represents a proud moment for the Indian American community and serves as an inspiration for younger generations to pursue leadership, advocacy, and civic engagement,” PARAM said in the press release.

PARAM emphasized Sewa (selfless service) at the event through its participation in Sewa Diwali 2026, a community food collection initiative supporting families facing hunger and food insecurity.

The organization established a food collection center in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, encouraging community members to contribute nonperishable food items and help neighbors in need.

Guest of Honor Steve Morrison spoke about the importance of charitable giving and the shared values between Diwali and Preston & Steve’s Camp Out for Hunger, an annual Philadelphia fundraising initiative benefiting Philabundance. In 2025, Camp Out for Hunger raised more than $1.6 million in monetary donations and collected over 1.8 million pounds of food.

The celebration also recognized Clare Morrison’s dedication to animal welfare through Mac’s Fund, a charitable organization founded by Clare and Steve Morrison that supports veterinary care and assistance for vulnerable cats throughout the Philadelphia region.

PARAM additionally highlighted its charitable support for a Gaushala in Akola, Maharashtra, India, “reflecting its commitment to compassion and animal welfare beyond the United States,” organizers said.

PARAM President Dr. Ravi Murarka, DVM, emphasized the organization’s founding vision of bringing Rajasthani families together while preserving cultural traditions and encouraging younger generations.

“PARAM was established with a simple vision — to unite our Rajasthani community, preserve our rich cultural heritage, and create opportunities for everyone to participate. Diwali reminds us that our greatest strength lies in unity, mutual respect, and serving others,” said Dr. Murarka. He thanked guests as well as those involved in making the event a success.