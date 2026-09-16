Philadelphia Ganesh Festival Draws Thousands  

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The Philadelphia Ganesh Festival at Bharatiya Temple that began September 14 and ends September 25, continues to grow as one of the region’s important celebrations of Indian religious festivals, culture and tradition.

Ganesh procession during the Philadelphia Ganesh Festival which began September 14, 2026. PHOTOS: Screengrab from videa. All PHOTOS and Videos courtesy organizers

This year, approximately 2,000 devotees and community members from the Greater Philadelphia area and neighboring states have participated so far in the Ganesh Festival procession and related celebrations at Bharatiya Temple, and to take part in prayers, devotional activities, Maha Prasad, and cultural performances.

Following the religious ceremonies and procession, Maha Prasad is offered to devotees.

Dancers and actors in the “Krishna… Ek Anokha Nrityavishkar” musical presented by Guru Sonia Parchure and her group.
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A major highlight of the opening day on September 14 was the cultural presentation “Krishna… Ek Anokha Nrityavishkar,” presented by Guru Sonia Parchure and her group. The production was a classical dance-drama portraying the divine life and spiritual journey of Lord Krishna through Kathak, abhinaya, music, choreography, and storytelling.

First day alankaram at Philadelphia Ganesh Festival September 14, 2026.

On September 15, another special cultural program was presented as part of the festival celebrations.

Expanded parking facilities at Bharatiya Temple made larger attendance possible.

Dr. Ravi Murarka, a longtime member of the Greater Philadelphia Indian-American community, said, “For families who have made America their home, festivals like this give us an opportunity to introduce our children and grandchildren to the traditions, values, devotion, and cultural heritage with which many of us grew up in India.”

The Bharatiya Temple and Philadelphia Ganesh Festival organizers remain committed to preserving and sharing India’s spiritual and cultural heritage while creating an inclusive celebration that can be enjoyed by people of all generations, a press release said.

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