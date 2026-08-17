Philadelphia celebrates India’s 80th Independence Day

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The Indian flag was unfurled at Philadelphia City Hall, in the presence of elected leaders, their representatives, city officials and members of the Indian-American community.

India was represented by Consul (Political) Piyush Singh who joined the celebration and received a proclamation from the Governor of Pennsylvania Josh Shapiro to mark the occasion.

Paresh Birla, chairman, Council of Indian Organizations (CIO) of Greater Philadelphia, and the CIO team was responsible for hosting the celebration.