Philadelphia celebrates India’s 80th Independence Day

By
By a Staff Writer
-
0
- ADVERTISEMENT -
India’s Consul Political Piyush Singh receiving the special proclamation from Governor of Pennsylvania Josh Shapiro, at the India Independence Day celebration in City Hall. PHOTOS: X.com @IndiainNewYork
Cultural performances were part of the celebrations in Philadelphia City Hall on the occasion of India’s Independence Day. Scores of Indian Americans joined the celebrations.

The Indian flag was unfurled at Philadelphia City Hall, in the presence of elected leaders, their representatives, city officials and members of the Indian-American community.

India was represented by Consul (Political) Piyush Singh who joined the celebration and received a proclamation from the Governor of Pennsylvania Josh Shapiro to mark the occasion. 

Paresh Birla, chairman, Council of Indian Organizations (CIO) of Greater Philadelphia, and the CIO team was responsible for hosting the celebration. 

Related posts:

Indian Consulate NY, Embassy, and community celebrate India’s 75th anniversary Indian Consulate in New York hosts Indian Americans, others for 75th Republic Day celebrations Text of President Trump’s April 22, 2020 Executive Order relating to suspension of entry to some immigrants Indian Consulate, FIA, community, celebrate India’s 75th anniversary of independence with gusto