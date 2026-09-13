Parliamentarian And Former UN Under Secretary General Shashi Tharoor Receives Foreign Policy Association Award In New York

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Indian National Congress Party leader Shashi Tharoor, was recognized at a special event September 10, 2026, in New York City. A Lok Sabha member, and former Under Secretary General of the United Nations was presented with the Foreign Policy Association Medal.

Tharoor posted the following message on his Facebook account:

“Deeply honoured to receive the Foreign Policy Association Medal last night in New York, the highest honour bestowed by the 108-year-old Foreign Policy Association. The Medal recognizes leaders in government, public policy, academia, and business who demonstrate responsible internationalism,” Tharoor posted.

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“Previous winners include Hillary Clinton (Former U.S. Secretary of State), Kevin Rudd (Former Prime Minister of Australia), Jean-Claude Trichet (Former President of the European Central Bank) and Lee C. Bollinger (Former President of Columbia University),” Tharoor noted in his post.

Tharoor is serving his fourth term as a Member of the Indian Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram. He is the author of 25 books. He also served as Union Minister in India and Chaired the External Affairs Committee of Parliament.

Tharoor’s visit is centered around attending the Jaipur Literature Festival being held in North Carolina and Los Angeles from September 11-15. “Literature has always been a space for ideas, debate and discovery, and I’m excited to join these conversations,” he said.

On September 15, he was schedule to be heading the Keynote Session entitled, “A World in Transition”. On September 11, as part of the Jaipur LitFest, he was in Raleigh, North Carolina, in a program entitled “The Promises and Perils of Democracy” in conversation with Sree Srinivasan, founder of the South Asian Journalists Association.