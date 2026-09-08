Parikh Worldwide Media Welcomes India’s New Consul General In Chicago Dr. M. Anand Prakash

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Bhailal M. Patel, Executive Vice President of Parikh Worldwide Media, LLC & ITV Gold, warmly welcomes Consul General Dr. M. Anand Prakash and wishes him a highly successful, productive, and memorable tenure in Chicago.

Dear Dr. M. Anand Prakash Ji,

Good Mornings ! Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

Namaskar and heartiest congratulations on assuming charge as the new Consul General of India in Chicago.

Your appointment marks the beginning of an important new chapter for the Consulate and the Indian-American community throughout Chicago and the Midwest. We look forward to your distinguished leadership, close engagement with our vibrant Indian diaspora, and valuable efforts to further deepen and strengthen the historic, strategic, economic, cultural, and people-to-people ties between India and the United States.

Please allow me to introduce myself. My name is Bhailal M. Patel, and I have proudly called the Chicagoland area my home since 1973. I currently serve as Executive Vice President of Parikh Worldwide Media, LLC & ITV Gold, one of the leading Indian-American media organizations in the United States. Our respected media platforms include News India Times, Desi Talk Chicago, Desi Talk New York/New Jersey, The Indian American, and Gujarat Times, along with the ITV Gold television network.

For more than five decades, I have remained actively involved in journalism, civic affairs, cultural activities, professional organizations, and community service. I am a Co–Founder, Trustee and Past President of FIA Chicago (Estd. 1980), President of the Illinois Chapter of the National Indian American Public Policy Institute, a Trustee of Manav Seva Mandir, and a longtime supporter of numerous religious, cultural, charitable, and community organizations. Professionally, I also serve as the Managing Broker of American Star Realty.

Dr. Prakash Ji, I would be honored to assist you and the Consulate General of India in every possible way. Through our media organization and my longstanding relationships throughout the Midwest, I would be pleased to help:

Promote the Consulate’s important programs, official announcements, community services, and public-outreach initiatives through print, television, digital, and social-media platforms.

Strengthen communication and cooperation between the Consulate and Indian-American organizations across Chicago and the Midwest.

Connect the Consulate with community leaders, elected officials, business professionals, religious institutions, cultural organizations, and members of the news media.

Support official visits by Indian ministers, diplomats, government delegations, business leaders, artists, and other distinguished guests.

Encourage greater participation in India’s national celebrations, cultural programs, business forums, consular camps, and community-outreach activities.

Provide responsible and constructive media coverage highlighting the Consulate’s programs, accomplishments, and dedicated service to the Indian diaspora.

Support initiatives that promote India’s rich cultural heritage and advance the enduring friendship between India and the United States.

As we warmly welcome you to Chicago, I would also like to express my heartfelt appreciation to Ambassador Somnath Ghosh for his distinguished service as Consul General of India in Chicago. His tenure was marked by dedication, warmth, accessibility, and an extraordinary commitment to the Indian-American community. His sincere efforts to unite community organizations and strengthen India–United States relations will always be remembered with gratitude.

Ambassador Ghosh will certainly be missed in Chicago, but we extend our very best wishes to him for continued success, happiness, and fulfillment in his next diplomatic assignment.

Once again, welcome to Chicago, Consul General Dr. M. Anand Prakash Ji. We wish you excellent health, happiness, and tremendous success throughout your tenure. I look forward to meeting you personally and working closely with you for the advancement of our community and the continued strengthening of India–United States relations.