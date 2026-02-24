Parikh Worldwide Media hosts Meet-And-Greet in Ahmedabad: Dr. Sudhir Parikh welcomes Gujarat DGP K.L.N. Rao

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Parikh Worldwide Media, PWM, a US-based Indian American news oulet in the New York, New Jersey tri-state area, held a Meet–and-Greet event recently in Ahmedabad at the IPS officer’s mess.

PWM brings out several publications including News India Times, Desi Talk and Gujarat Times, and has a television outlet, ITV Gold.

Chairman of PWM Padma Shri recipient Dr. Sudhir Parikh and Dr. Sudha Parikh, on February 16, 2026, with the support of Parikh Worldwide Media’s Ahmedabad office, hosted the gathering attended by friends and family members associated with Gujarat Times.

At the event, Gujarat Police Chief DGP Dr. K.L.N. Rao and his wife Dr. Indu Rao were special guests. They praised Dr. Parikh’s career and recalled the events that happened during the Rao family’s visit to NY-NJ.

Dr. Sudhir Parikh and Dr. Sudha Parikh’s family members were joined by leading doctors of the city, top police officers, writers, journalists and a well-known writer Ashu Patel from Mumbai. The program was successfully organized by Digant Sompura.