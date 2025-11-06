PARAM Diwali Sneh Milan 2025 lights up Philadelphia

- ADVERTISEMENT -



The Philadelphia Rajasthani Mandal (PARAM) celebrated Diwali by hosting its Sneh Milan 2025 on Saturday, November 1, at Indian Grill, Montgomeryville, PA, bringing together 150 to 200 members and guests from Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, and New York to celebrate the Festival of Lights.

Organizers said the event was celebrated in “true Rajasthani spirit” and was completely sold out. Cultural performances, colorful traditional attire, and a sense of unity, pervaded the atmostphere, PARAM said. Guests enjoyed a festive dinner followed by music, dance, and laughter.

The traditional aarti and tilak ceremony greeted those arriving, followed by live folk dances, music, and performances by talented local youth. The highlight of the night was a fireworks display meant to symbolize the victory of light over darkness.

High-profile special guests included Commissioner Neil Makhija and his wife Dr. Rachel Nash, along with Harish Goyal, CEO of ZTV Africa and America, and his wife Dr. Renu Goyal.

Also present was Nand Todi, president of Bharatiya Temple and a noted philanthropic leader, whose guidance and community service continue to inspire the Rajasthani and Indian diaspora across the region, the press release said.

PARAM President Dr. Ravi Murarka, together with Core Committee Member Pankaj Ajmera, thanked all volunteers, sponsors, and committee members for their dedication and teamwork.

“This Diwali was not just about celebration — it was about connection, culture, and community. PARAM symbolizes unity, compassion, and pride for every Rajasthani family in North America,” Murarka said.

Sponsors of the event included Gwynedd Wealth Partners—Vivek Sharma, World Financial Group—Vijay Singhal, Todi Foundation -Nand Todi, Premier Rider Services—Pramod Agrawal, NextGen IT Services — Manoj Gandhi, and Teadus Pharma—Umamaheswar Siripurapu.

PARAM is already preparing for its next major cultural event — the 19th Annual Bharatiya Temple Gangaur Festival, scheduled for March 14, 2026, one of the largest Rajasthani festivals in North America, the organization said.