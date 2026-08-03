Painting Competition On “Vision Of India’s Future”

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The Indian Consulate in New York announced the launch of the “Vikshit Bharat 2047 Painting Competition” on the occasion of India’s Independence Day August 15, 2026.

The Competition invites local artists, including members of the Indian diaspora, to express their vision of India’s future through original artwork.

Selected entries will be displayed at the Consulate on Independence Day. The deadline for submissions is August 10, 2026. The competition is open to residents within the Consulate’s jurisdiction: New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, and Ohio.

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Scan the QR code in the poster or visit : https://forms.gle/FFQVwDqNTY4QrzTF8 to view the competition details and submit your entry.