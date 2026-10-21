Owner Of Tacoma Grocery Store, Indicted For Food Stamp Fraud, Returned From India To Face Charges

The 64-year-old owner of a small Tacoma market was scheduled to appear on October 16, 2026, in U.S. District Court in Tacoma, Washington, after being returned from India, where he fled after being indicted for wire fraud in connection with his food stamp fraud scheme, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Charles Neil Floyd.

Manjit Bedi, of Kent, Washington, pleaded not guilty on April 22, 2026, and within a week had fled the United States to his native India, an October 15, press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Washington, said.

On September 3, 2026, Bedi was added to the FBI’s “Most Wanted Fraudster” list with his image and information on the case disseminated internationally. Law enforcement in India quickly took Bedi into custody. He was turned over to federal agents and arrived in the Western District of Washington Oct 14, 2026, the press release noted.

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“The arrest and return of Manjit Singh Bedi marks yet another significant moment for the historic FBI’s Most Wanted Fraudsters program,” FBI Director Kash Patel is quoted saying in the press release. “Bedi is one of six Most Wanted Fraudsters captured since the creation of the new list three months ago – and yet another high value target captured overseas – he is in a group responsible for more than a combined $2 billion in fraud and has been on the run for almost 4,000 days collectively prior to arrest.”

Patel went on to say that Bedi, “is charged with defrauding the U.S. of at least $600,000 in SNAP funds from approximately 2024 to 2025 and now will face justice for his alleged crimes.”

Patel congratulated prosecutors in the US and in India for the return of Bedi.

“This is the latest in a tremendously successful run of returning high value targets to the U.S. by engaging with foreign partners – with over 260 removal actions in just 20 months, up over approximately 70% from the previous period. Thank you to FBI Seattle, as well our brilliant law enforcement partners here in the U.S. and in India, for assisting in securing Bedi’s return.”