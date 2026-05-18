Overseas BJP Dallas Chapter Celebrates BJP Electoral Victories

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McKINNEY, Texas — The Dallas chapter of the Overseas Friends of BJP-USA hosted a community celebration May 10 marking the Bharatiya Janata Party’s electoral victories in Assam, West Bengal and Puducherry, along with gains in Kerala.

The event, held in McKinney, drew Indian American community members, families and supporters and featured patriotic songs, cultural presentations and traditional Indian refreshments.

The program opened with the national anthems of the United States and India, followed by “Vande Mataram” and a ceremonial lamp-lighting by guests and organizers.

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Nirmala Reddy welcomed attendees, while Dallas coordinator Bhima Penta spoke about the election results in West Bengal and Assam and highlighted campaign efforts by volunteers.

Speakers praised the leadership of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the BJP’s electoral performance across several Indian states.

A moment of silence and peace prayer was also observed in memory of party workers and supporters who organizers said had contributed to the party’s growth and campaign efforts.

Special guest Madhavi Kolli addressed the gathering and spoke about her experiences campaigning in West Bengal, including outreach efforts encouraging women to participate in the democratic process.

Several speakers referenced reports of political violence and clashes that followed the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Among those who addressed the gathering were Raghav Shet, Kannan Ramanathan, Rohit Gangwal, Pankaj Kumar, Hemant Kale and Prakasarao Velagapudi.

During the program, Velagapudi’s book, “Narendra Modi: The Pride of Bharath,” was presented to Kolli and other dignitaries.

Organizers also recognized women volunteers and supporters who participated in the event.

Information and photos provided by Jayanti Oza, News Media Journalist, Chicago.