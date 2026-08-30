Opinion: Raksha Bandhan -The Bond That Distance Cannot Break

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For millions of Indian origin people living across the world, festivals are not just dates on a calendar. They are emotional bridges that connect them to their roots, their families, their values, and their memories of home. Even when life takes them thousands of miles away from India, festivals have a unique way of bringing India closer to their hearts. In a unique country like India, during every month and every season, there is some or the other festival through which one can see a glimpse of the country’s rich culture.

Raksha Bandhan is one such distinctive festival that falls on the full moon day (Shravan Poornima) of the Shravan month of the Hindu lunisolar calendar and is a symbol of brother’s love for his beloved sister. Although this festival of siblings is mainly prevalent among Hindus, due to its uniqueness, people of all religions across the globe celebrate it with much enthusiasm and gusto. For the Indian diaspora, this festival carries an additional layer of emotion. Siblings may live in different cities, states, or even countries, yet the distance does not diminish the bond between them. What was once a celebration around the same dining table may now involve video calls, messages, gifts and Rakhi’s sent across continents.

‘Raksha Bandhan’ is not just a festival, but a symbol of our traditions and culture that keeps us connected with our family sacraments. For Indian-American families, it can also serve as a beautiful way of keeping cultural traditions alive and introducing younger generations to the values and stories associated with their heritage. The original spirit of this festival lies in 2 words i.e. ‘Raksha’ which means to protect and ‘Bandhan’ which means binding or bonding. So, in simple words, to bind oneself for protecting someone is ‘Raksha Bandhan’. On this day the sister ties a silken thread of Rakhi on her beloved brother’s wrist, thereby metaphorically strengthening the bond of love that exists in their relationship and in return, the brothers also make a promise to the sisters to protect them lifelong from all kinds of problems. It’s a fact that from the time we are born till the time we die, we are constantly surrounded by some kind of fear or insecurities, and where there is a feeling of fear within, the spirit of protection automatically becomes paramount. It is this spirit of protection with which a sister ties Rakhi to her brother while praying to the Almighty to keep her brother always safe and secure.

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There are many legends associated with this festival out of which few of them like story of Rani Karnavati and Emperor Humayun have been quite popular among historians. When Rani Karnawati, the widowed queen of the king of Chittor realized that she could in no way defend her kingdom from the invasion of the Sultan of Gujarat, she sent a Rakhi to Emperor Humayun and in return, he honored this affectionate thread (Rakhi) and at once sent his troops for her help. Another mythological reference is connected with Lord Krishna and Draupadi.

According to the legend, Krishna loved Draupadi so much that he called her ‘Sakhi’. Draupadi too had a lot of faith in Krishna. When Lord Krishna threw a celestial weapon (Sudarshan Charka) at Shishupal, in order to punish him for numerous sins, his own finger got cut in the process. On seeing the blood drops, Draupadi immediately rushed to protect her Lord and tore off a piece from her sari and wrapped it around his finger, stopping the bleeding.

Krishna was touched by her gesture of devotion and pure love and asked her what she would like in return for this favor. Draupadi, like a true sister, just asked for the Lord’s holy presence in her life forever. From that moment onwards, Krishna has been with Draupadi like a shadow, protecting her from every trouble, big or small. When the Kauravas tried to dishonor Draupadi through “Cheer Haran” (removing her sari) at the dice-game assembly, she prayed to Krishna continuously and the Lord took care of her honor; the sinners were punished later, during the battle of Mahabharata.

With the passage of time, this festival has acquired different expressions and connotations. In the present milieu where glamour is ruling people’s heart and mind, there has been a major change observed in people’s attitude and approach towards this festival, as a result of which mutual feelings of love, affection and most importantly piousness have completely disappeared, because of which the current generations are asking questions like – How can one protect somebody just by getting a smooth cotton thread tied on his wrist which is easily breakable? Do such rituals or practices seem practical in today’s world?

Those who are posing these questions must first of all understand that ‘Rakhi’ is not merely a cotton thread but a sacred obligation to protect modesty and a reminder of the importance of restraint in life. While tying Rakhi on her brother’s hand, a sister does not just seek protection for herself alone; she holds a much higher aspiration, which is that of protection for the entire female community. Along with this, she also prays to the Lord in her heart that her beloved brother becomes liberated from vices of lust, anger, greed, attachment and ego and attains true peace and happiness in life. Thus, it is important for those so-called modern and practical people to realize that tying Rakhi is just a symbolic gesture , what’s important in this ritual is the feelings of good wishes and prayers that come out from a sister’s heart and which further acts like a shield of protection for her brother.

However, one wonders that are only females in need of protection? Wouldn’t God – our Beloved Supreme Parent, Teacher be a more effective and a loyal Protector? We often forget our true identity of being an infinitesimal point of the divine energy i.e a soul. We get entangled in the web or bondages of 5 vices (lust, anger, greed, attachment and ego) which overpowers us and influence us to perform negative actions, which in turn causes sorrow and misery.

So, when the Almighty applies the “tilak” of soul-consciousness on our forehead, we become elevated and divine and start seeing each other as souls and not as bodies. This unlimited vision of brotherhood breaks all barriers of caste, creed, gender, religion and superstitions, thereby purifying our consciousness and making our actions positive to receive HIS blessings and good wishes and stay under the canopy of his protection for eternity. So, let’s bind ourselves in this ‘Spiritual Bond’ that would liberate us from all bondages and help us to regain our lost sovereignty.