Opinion: Hollywood’s Female Executives Are Easy Targets in a Crisis

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Monday (October 26, 2026) officially marked the end of Bela Bajaria’s 10-year run at Netflix Inc., where the content boss spearheaded some of the streaming giant’s biggest hits.

But the likes of Bridgerton and Squid Game weren’t enough to save her. Her ouster came just ahead of Netflix reporting its slowest sales increase in three years and forecasting a fourth consecutive quarter of slowing growth. Users aren’t watching the streaming platform as much as they once did.

These issues are clearly linked to Bajaria’s purview. But the nearly 42% slide in the share price over the last 12 months likely has more to do with Netflix’s failed bid for Warner Bros. Discovery’s studio and streaming divisions than it does with anything else. Wall Street read Netflix’s advances as a red flag for a company whose leaders long crowed that they were “builders, not buyers.”

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The acquisition strategy that’s led to a depressed share price is not a Bajaria problem; it’s the problem of co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters. But someone had to pay the price, and the two guys at the top certainly weren’t going to pick themselves to take the fall.

Bajaria’s departure, however, matters far beyond Netflix. She’s just the latest among the small handful of women who have made it to the very top in Hollywood, only to find themselves unceremoniously swept out in the entertainment world’s great reshuffling.

The industry is consolidating as companies look for scale to survive the cutthroat streaming wars. YouTube and TikTok are now a serious competitive threat for share of eyeballs. Tech behemoths, which have different agendas than traditional studios and deeper pockets, are also becoming entertainment giants. Who survives the upheaval and ends up in charge has implications well outside corporate org charts. It determines which stories show up on our screens and who is granted the power to tell them.

Performance, of course, is part of the story. For example, Jennifer Salke, former Amazon’s head of film and television who exited the company last March, had some expensive flops and fumbled the stewardship of the James Bond franchise. But performance alone doesn’t explain who is losing their jobs. Salke was also reportedly locked in a power struggle with a (male) executive, who had been brought in above her. Last month, streaming chief Cindy Holland was out at Skydance Corp., a victim of consolidation in which a (male) executive won out to run the company’s streaming business as it combined with Warner Bros. Discovery. Pamela Abdy, who co-ran Warner Bros. film division, also didn’t survive the Skydance merger. (In this case, her male co-head also got the axe.)

This is a problem not unique to Hollywood. Research has found that when companies are in cutting mode, women and people of color are more likely than their male counterparts to take the hit. A business and political climate that’s become openly hostile to women has further given companies permission to treat female executives as expendable.

Even what seems like good news for female executives has come with an asterisk. Channing Dungey, head of Warner Bros. television group, has a place in the combined company with Skydance but reportedly will no longer report to the CEO. And Walt Disney Co.’s Dana Walden got promoted to president and chief creative officer, but only after losing out on the CEO job.

Up and down the reporting structures in Hollywood, the numbers are already grim. Women held only nine, or 8.1%, of the 111 director roles attached to the top 100 US box office films last year, down from 13.4% in 2024, according to a study by the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative at the University of Southern California. That trickles down to the kinds of content that gets made; the percentage of top-grossing films with female protagonists dropped from 42% in 2024 to 29% in 2025.

There isn’t a particularly deep bench of women waiting to replace those who have lost their jobs either. Of the top 250 films last year, women made up 28% of producers, 23% of executive producers, 20% of writers, 20% of editors and 7% of cinematographers, according to a report from San Diego State University’s Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film. “Hollywood has never needed permission to exclude and diminish women, but it now has it,” as the report put it.

One company that had fared better than most in the diversity department was Netflix. An industry gender equity coalition found that Netflix was the only company where half of its films that landed in IMDb’s ranking of the 100 most popular movies last year were gender-balanced projects – a metric it has consistently led on. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that happened on Bajaria’s watch.

A counterpoint for those who will read the above paragraph and blame Netflix’s woes on its diverse content: Films written and directed by women have been shown to match the return on investment of those with only men in those roles – and they’ve done it while operating on half the budget. The Ankler’s Lesley Goldberg recently pointed out in a piece about women disappearing from the C-suite that viewers believe YouTube is leading TV and movies on diversity. It’s also the business everyone else is trying to mimic as it leads on viewership.

We know that people want to see themselves reflected in the content they watch. Of course you don’t need women at the top to make that happen. Men are welcome to greenlight these projects, too. But the data certainly suggests it happens more frequently when women are in the room.

(This column reflects the personal views of the author and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.)

Beth Kowitt is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering corporate America. She was previously a senior writer and editor at Fortune Magazine.