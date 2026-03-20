On UN observance of International Day to Combat Islamophobia, India points to its secular ethos

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United Nations – Pointing out India’s multicultural and pluralistic society, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, P. Harish, said, “The philosophy of :Sarva Dharma Sambhava: implying equal respect for all religions has been the civilizational way of life for India and one that inspired the secular ethos of Indian Constitution.”

“India more than any other country, is acutely aware of the need for a world free from religious discrimination,” he emphasized.

Harish was speaking at the commemoration of The International Day to Combat Islamophobia on March 16, 2026, at the UN, co-organized by the Office of the High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) and the United Nations Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia, in collaboration with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

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Reminding the General Assembly about India’s 200 million large Muslim population which elects its own representatives, Harish said, “Muslims in India, including those in Jammu and Kashmir, elect their own representatives to speak for them.”

India also pointed out the redundancy of holding a day to combat Islamophobia when the UN itself had put forth a declaration in 1981 to work impartially regardless of any religious affiliations of any country or people.

The 1981 Declaration on the Elimination of All Forms of Intolerance and of Discrimination Based on Religion or Belief stipulates the rights of all of all religious followers without privileging any.

Harish pointed out that singling out a religion to pay attention to it is politicizing it and cautioned against agencies which indulge in this.

“We, therefore, urge caution against frameworks that exclusively focus on one faith, without addressing the broader phenomenon of religiophobia in all its manifestations,” Harish said.

He pointed out that Islamophobia can sometimes not just be directed at, but also meted out by those claiming to be victims of it.

Referring to “India’s western neighbor”, Harish said, “One wonders what would brutal repression of Ahmadiyyas in this country be termed, or the large scale refoulement of the helpless Afghans or air-bombing campaigns in this Holy Month of Ramadan?”

The UN was formed to work for peace among all people, and not any particular people of any particular religion, Harish stated. “The UN has built its credibility through tireless work on conflict resolution, poverty alleviation, and protection of civilians. We urge the UN to remain anchored to this founding spirit,” he said, at the same time assuring the General Assembly of India’s commitment to the cause.

UN Secretary General, António Guterres, urged the Member States to commit to action. Referring to the spread of hate through internet, Guterres said, “Technology companies have a responsibility. Online spaces should bring people together, not drive them apart. They must do far more to identify, prevent, and address hate speech and harassment.”

President of General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock, also cautioned that technology companies, governments, international institutions and civil society must play a proactive role in challenging harmful stereotypes.

Miguel Ángel Moratinos Cuyaubé of Spain, the United Nations Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia, and High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), reemphasized his commitment to combating Islamophobia. OIC Permanent Observer, Hameed Opeloyer, pointed out that Islamophobia also “undermines human dignity, pluralism, and the freedom of religion or belief for all.”

The event also featured addresses by the representatives of UN Member States and experts that cover Human Rights, racial discrimination and discrimination based on religion or belief.

Other speakers highlighted the need for concrete action from governments to protect religious freedom, and to combat misinformation, calling for increased solidarity in combating bigotry, xenophobia, and hate crimes against Muslims worldwide.

The International Day to Combat Islamophobia is observed annually on March 15, established by UN General Assembly Resolution 76/254 in 2022.