OFBJP Chicago Marks 47th Bharatiya Janata Party  Foundation Day with Community Celebration And Civic Dialogue 

Chicago, April 19, 2026.The Chicago Chapter of the Overseas Friends of the Bharatiya Janata Party (OFBJP USA) commemorated the 47th Foundation Day of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a well-attended event that brought together members of the Indian diaspora, community leaders, and media professionals.

The program opened with the national anthems of the United States and India, followed by a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony and Vedic invocation. Cultural performances by young student Vardaan Tiwari, who presented Vande Mataram on saxophone, and vocalist Yashaswini Desai added a patriotic and artistic dimension to the evening.

A moment of silence was observed in memory of veteran leader Shri Balbir Punj, honoring his contributions to India’s public life.

Focus on Ideology, History, and Civic Engagement:Welcoming attendees, Chicago Chapter Coordinator Amar Upadhyay thanked the community for its continued support and engagement.

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Rakesh Malhotra, Member of the OFBJP USA Executive Committee, highlighted the BJP’s ideological foundations and historical journey from the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (1951) to its establishment in 1980.“India’s destiny is greatness; our duty is to serve,” said Rakesh Malhotra, emphasizing the party’s commitment to inclusive development and public service.

Speakers also reflected on the principles of Integral Humanism, Antyodaya, and Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, underscoring their relevance in today’s global context.

Diaspora Dialogue and Policy Perspectives; Media professionals and community leaders discussed the importance of responsible storytelling and civic participation, particularly in shaping accurate global narratives about India.

The event featured active dialogue on diaspora engagement in U.S. civic life, with participants highlighting the role of organizations like OFBJP USA in strengthening India–U.S. relations through policy advocacy, trade cooperation, and community outreach.

Speakers also referenced key policy developments under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting their impact on India’s governance and socio-political landscape.

Recognition and Closing:The evening concluded with a felicitation honoring Amar Upadhyay for his leadership and service to the Chicago Chapter.A personal reflection by Hasmukh Patel, recalling early interactions with Prime Minister Modi, added a memorable and emotional touch to the program.

Leadership and Vision:OFBJP USA operates under the leadership of: Dr. Adapa Prasad, President, Dr. Vasu Patel, General Secretary

Global coordination is supported by BJP’s foreign affairs leadership, strengthening engagement with the Indian diaspora worldwide