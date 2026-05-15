OFBJP Chicago Chapter Celebrates BJP Electoral Gains in Eastern India

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CHICAGO — The Chicago chapter of the Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) celebrated the Bharatiya Janata Party’s electoral victories in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry during a community gathering attended by nearly 300 guests, including community leaders and members of the Bengali community.

The event combined political celebration with cultural festivities, featuring traditional Bengali snacks and sweets such as jhalmuri, rosogolla and sandesh. Musical performances by Pushpita Chatterjee added a cultural element to the evening’s program.

Organizers and speakers described the election results as a significant political development, particularly in West Bengal, with several speakers expressing optimism about governance and public confidence in the state. Speakers also highlighted West Bengal’s cultural and historical contributions to India, referencing figures including Ramakrishna Paramhansa, Swami Vivekananda, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

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The program began with the national anthems of the United States and India, followed by a saxophone rendition of “Vande Mataram” by Vardaan Tiwari.

State Coordinator Amar Upadhyay welcomed guests and dignitaries. Chicago Co-Coordinator Rakesh Malhotra later presented an overview of the elections in West Bengal and Assam, describing the outcome as a reflection of public trust and support for change. He also praised the leadership of Suvendu Adhikari and expressed hope for inclusive growth and stronger governance.

A moment of silence and prayer was observed in remembrance of party workers whose efforts and sacrifices were acknowledged during the program.

Volunteers of the OFBJP Chicago Chapter were honored for their continued support and contributions to the organization.

Dr. Ram Chakraborty, founder of Chicago Kali Bari, addressed the audience and said residents of West Bengal were looking forward to improved governance and renewed optimism.

Community leader Dr. Bharat Barai said the BJP’s performance across Assam, West Bengal and Puducherry reflected public support for change, while also noting gains made by the party in Kerala. He emphasized the importance of democratic institutions and public participation.

Other speakers included Heman Patel, founder of Shri Sanatan Sewa Sansthan; Nirav Patel and Vinesh Virani of Vishwa Hindu Parishad; and Krisha Bansal of an Indian community organization. Speakers discussed themes including cultural identity, community unity, governance and regional stability.

The event concluded with community interaction and continued celebrations among attendees.

Information and photographs were provided by Jayanti Oza, News Media Journalist, Chicago.