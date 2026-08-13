Odisha Society Of The Americas Holds 57th Annual Convention In Minneapolis

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The 57th Annual Convention of the Odisha Society of America (OSA), Milana Taranga – Tides of Harmony, concluded successfully in Bloomington, Minnesota, drawing more than 1,000 attendees from across North America and beyond to celebrate their shared heritage, culture, and community.



Hosted by the Minnesota Odia community, the three-day convention featured inspiring

keynote sessions, a landmark Business Symposium, and the launch of Odisha Impact

Magazine, showcasing the achievements of the global Odia diaspora. The inaugural

ceremony was graced by esteemed guests, including Consul General of India in

Chicago Somnath Ghosh, Chief Guest Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Guest of Honor Dr.

Sitakantha Dash, keynote speaker Kirtan Behera, Dr. Omkar Nath Mohanty, Toshit

Panigrahi, entrepreneur Ritesh Agarwal, and members of the OSA Executive

Committee—President Nagesh Rajanala, Vice President Utkal Nayak, Secretary

Snigdha Hota, Treasurer Sanjeeb Rout, and Chapter President Subhransu Mishra. The

convention was coordinated by Convenor Anjan Pradhan, along with Co-Convenor

Suchismita Swain, Treasurer Devi Pattnaik, and Secretary Shakti Tripathy.

The convention’s cultural and community programs received widespread acclaim.

Highlights included the Odissi Festival commemorating the Birth Centenary of Guru

Kelucharan Mohapatra, featuring mesmerizing Odissi dance performances by Aruna

Mohanty and Sujata Mohapatra, Champu and Chhanda recitals, an Odia drama, a

vibrant fashion show, the Pitha Competition, Sahitya Charcha, the Odisha Heritage

Library, and stellar performances by renowned comedian Harihara Mohapatra and

celebrated singers Sangeeta Gosain, Mohaprasad Kar, Najia Alam, Manmath Mishra,

Diptirekha Padhi, and Sashank Sekhar. Dedicated programming for children, youth,

senior citizens, and individuals with special needs further reflected OSA's commitment to inclusivity.

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Authentic Odia cuisine and immersive cultural décor—including Rasikiya Pana Dokan,

Raghubhai Dahibara, Odia Barna Matra, the Ollywood Red Carpet, Manabasa Gurubar,

Khudurukuni Osha, and many more attractions—created a memorable experience that

transported attendees to the heart of Odisha. The organizing committee and hundreds

of volunteers expressed gratitude to the sponsors, donors, artists, performers,

delegates, chapter leaders, and community members whose collective efforts made