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Third annual cultural celebration brings together police officers, community leaders and families to recognize South Asian heritage and public service.

NEW YORK — The New York City Police Department, in collaboration with several South Asian police organizations, hosted its third annual Diwali Heritage and Cultural Celebration at One Police Plaza, bringing together law enforcement officials, community leaders and families to celebrate the Festival of Lights and recognize outstanding public service.

The event was organized in partnership with the NYPD Indian Officers’ Society, NYPD Desi Society, Hindu Officers’ Society and Bangladeshi American Police Association, highlighting the department’s commitment to cultural diversity, inclusion and community engagement.

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Diwali, one of the most widely celebrated festivals in South Asia, symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. Organizers emphasized how these values reflect the NYPD’s mission of serving and protecting New York City’s diverse communities.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch welcomed attendees and highlighted the importance of cultural understanding, inclusion and strong relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

A highlight of the celebration was the recognition of Srujal Parikh, a certified IT administrator, who received an award for Exceptional Service to New York City. The honor acknowledged his dedication, professionalism and contributions to public service.

The celebration featured the traditional lighting of diyas, cultural performances and a recognition ceremony honoring individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to community service.

“Diwali is a time to celebrate our traditions, strengthen our relationships, and come together as a community,” event organizers said. “The Festival of Lights reminds us of the power of unity, service, and hope, values that continue to guide both the NYPD and New Yorkers from all backgrounds.”

Hundreds of decorative lights and traditional oil lamps illuminated the venue, creating a festive atmosphere. Cultural performances showcased the traditions and artistic talent of New York City’s South Asian communities.

The gathering also provided an opportunity for police officers and community representatives to strengthen relationships and celebrate the cultural backgrounds of those serving in the department.

The event concluded with attendees exchanging Diwali greetings and wishes for peace, prosperity, happiness and unity.

The annual celebration reflected the NYPD’s continuing efforts to recognize the contributions of South Asian Americans while promoting understanding and cooperation across New York City’s diverse communities.