NYIFF 2026 Showcases Regional Cinema Surge With Diverse Lineup and Award Nominations

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NEW YORK — The New York Indian Film Festival, North America’s longest-running festival dedicated to Indian independent cinema, has unveiled its official lineup and award nominations for 2026, highlighting the growing prominence of regional storytelling across Indian cinema.

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Presented annually by the Indo-American Arts Council, the festival will feature films in 15 languages and showcase a broad spectrum of narratives ranging from intimate human dramas to stories reflecting the anxieties and aspirations of Millennials and Gen Z audiences.

Leading this year’s Best Film nominations are Baksho Bondi (Shadowbox), Flowers of Acacia, Romantic Affairs, Ha Lyngkha Bneng (The Elysian Field) and Victoria, underscoring the strong representation of Bengali, Punjabi, Assamese, Khasi and Malayalam cinema.

The 2026 edition will present 19 narrative feature films, four documentary features and 27 short films, including several world premieres and a special LGBTQ shorts program.

Among the festival’s highlights is a special screening marking the 25th anniversary of Dil Chahta Hai, directed by Farhan Akhtar, a film widely regarded as one of Hindi cinema’s defining coming-of-age classics.

The festival will also feature a 4K restored presentation of the iconic Hindi film Sholay. Other marquee selections include the BAFTA-winning opening film Boong in Manipuri, the Marathi-language closing film Tighee (Motherhood), and the Punjabi-language centerpiece Flowers of Acacia.

Festival Director Aseem Chhabra said the nominated films demonstrate the breadth and depth of contemporary Indian storytelling.

“From human dramas to comedies, and narratives that reflect the angst of Millennials and Gen Z, these works reflect a cinema that is both rooted and globally resonant,” Chhabra said.

Suman Gollamudi, executive director of IAAC, described the festival as an important international platform for independent filmmakers.

“NYIFF continues to serve as a critical launchpad for independent filmmakers on the global stage and remains committed to amplifying distinctive voices across Indian cinema,” Gollamudi said.

Nirmal Mattoo, chairman of IAAC, said the festival remains a cultural bridge connecting global audiences with Indian cinema.

“The 2026 lineup and nominations reaffirm our commitment to showcasing the richness, diversity, and artistic excellence of Indian cinema on an international stage,” Mattoo said.

Acting nominations this year include Tillotama Shome for Baksho Bondi (Shadowbox), Bharti Achrekar for Tighee, and Meenakshi Jayan for Victoria. In the Best Actor category, nominees include M.K. Raina for Batt Koch and Chandan Bisht for Baksho Bondi.

Feature documentaries competing this year include Breaking the Code, Déjà Vu, Marriage Cops and I, Poppy.

The festival is presented annually by IAAC, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting Indian arts and culture in the United States. Tickets and festival information are available through the festival’s official website.