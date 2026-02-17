NYFW by MyDream marks decade milestone with global runway showcase in New York

NEW YORK — NYFW by MyDream transformed the Hard Rock Hotel New York into an international fashion destination on Feb. 14, celebrating 10 years of global programming with a showcase that blended culture, couture and philanthropy.

The 2026 event marked the culmination of MyDream’s “Decade of Excellence (2017–2026)” and brought together designers, models and media from the United States, India, the United Kingdom and Canada. The program was produced by MyDream Global, powered by MydreamTVUSA and executed by MyDream Entertainment.

Streaming platform ZEE5 served as the official media partner, while Bloomé New York supported the production as beauty partner, overseeing backstage and runway styling.

The evening concluded with a grand finale presentation by Bollywood designer Vikram Phadnis, internationally known for dressing leading film celebrities and shaping contemporary Indian couture. His finale featured intricate craftsmanship and cinematic styling, closing the runway with a dramatic flourish.

A central highlight was Riwaayat Fashion Week New York, which showcased heritage craftsmanship on an international platform. Designers Vaishaali Kumar and Shamaeel Ansari presented collections that blended traditional textile artistry with modern silhouettes.

The event opened with the MyDream Bikini Showcase, featuring models selected through official New York castings. Organizers said the segment emphasized diversity, empowerment and contemporary fashion expression.

Additional designers included Rosy Ahluwalia, Trikala Trends by Ami, Shri Jilmisht by Jinal & Shraddha, Priyal Doshi Couture, Oitijhyo by Anusmita, Priti Amara Collection, Vastram by Saumya and Vaishaali Kumar, reflecting a mix of heritage-driven and contemporary aesthetics.

An emotional moment came during the “Fashion for a Cause” segment, which featured pageant queens and blind cricket players from Samarthanam USA. The athletes’ runway appearance drew a standing ovation, underscoring the philanthropic focus of the MyDream Global Foundation and its emphasis on empowerment and inclusivity.

MyDream Global is led by CEO and founder Rashmi Bedi, Managing Director and Co-founder Janak Bedi, and President Surya Bedi, who also serves as editor-in-chief of MyDream Magazine.

Over the past decade, the organization has expanded its portfolio to include international fashion weeks, pageants, media productions and global talent platforms. MydreamTVUSA operates as its media division, while MyDream Entertainment manages production and live event execution.