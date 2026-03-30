NYC’s Navaratri and Ram Navami Celebrations Draw Large Crowds

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Hundreds flocked to The Hindu Temple Society of North America, better known as Ganesh Temple, in Flushing, NY, to participate in the birth anniversary of Shri Ram, Ram Navami, on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

In a unique feature of the celebration, Ganesh Temple celebrates all nine days of Chaitra Navaratri beginning on the Telugu New Year Ugadi on the first day of the month of Chaitra and concluding on Ram Navami day with nine days of special, intensive religious rituals.

Like every year, this year’s celebrations included daily special pujas, scripture readings, chanting and praying and kirtans. The temple was intricately decorated with flower and mango leaf garlands.

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The Ram Navami day focused on the birth of Lord Ram and not on the marriage or Kalyanotsavam. The celebration began at 8:30 in the morning with the morning Mahotsavam.

This was followed by Ram Abhishekam or sacred baths dedicated to Sri Ram and the Devi, Parayan or readings of the Valmiki Ramayana, specifically the Bal Kand chapter.

The day’s rituals involved homas or fire rituals, Ram Sahastranaam Puja or chanting of 1,000 names of Ram. A second reading of the Ramayana, especially the Bal Kand, took place at 4:30 in the evening, followed by the daily Shodasa Upachara Puja at 7:00 in the evening, culminating in a celebration of Sri Ram Pattabhishekam or coronation.

Devotees visited the temple during this time in thousands, particularly for the concluding events, with special offerings and prasad distributed to all.

The Ganesh temple every year brings the community together for these celebrations of Chaitra Navaratri and Ram Navami with live music and traditional ritualistic pujas.

The temple also hosts a separate, larger Sharadiya Navratri, “Sri Devi Navaratri Mahotsavam”, in the fall, featuring nightly Devi poojas and Kolu which is a traditional display of dolls and figurines arranged on stepped stage during the nine days of Navaratri.