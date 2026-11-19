- ADVERTISEMENT -



New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani ended the long tradition of horse carriages plying Central Park in an announcement November 19, 2026. The action came following the death of Indian national Romanch Mahajan, 18, who died as a result of an incident on a horse carriage June 17.

“Our city has changed, and now it is time for our laws to change, too. That is why today I am signing Romanch’s Law, legislation that will phase horse carriages out of New York City once and for all by June 1, 2028,” Mamdani announced. He thanked several people including former Mayor Bill DeBlasio, who have been calling for an end to the horse carriage industry for the last two decades.

In his speech, Mamdani remembered the young man who lost his life in an accident involving a horse carriage.

- ADVERTISEMENT -



“… And this summer, our city was heartbroken as we witnessed the tragic death of Romanch Mahajan,” Mamdani said. “Romanch was just 18 years old, a young man who was smart and full of life. I just spoke with his parents, and what they want most is for the world to know who he was as he lived,” the Mayor added.

“He (Mahajan) was an avid sneaker collector. He was the best friend of his younger brother. He was someone who was determined to carve out a bright future for himself, for his family, for those that he loved. And he was someone who always treated others with unparalleled kindness and generosity. To hear his uncle say it, it doesn’t matter if he knew someone or not, he would always pitch in to help people,” Mayor Mamdani continued.

Romanch was taking a horse carriage ride with his family in honor of his high school graduation when the horse that was pulling their carriage bolted, the Mayor recalled. When his mother fell out of the runaway carriage, he leapt out to save her, losing his life in the process.

“It is impossible to describe the pain that Romanch’s family has endured. No one should ever have to reckon with such suffering,” Mamdani said.

While announcing Romanch’s Law that called for the impending end of horse carriages in a year’s time, Mamdani announced relief for the horse carriage industry employees.

“I have the utmost respect for the work that carriage drivers and stable hands do, and for the more than 160 years of contributions they have made to our city,” he said. The Mayor had held meetings with the employees and their families two weeks preceding the November 18 announcement.

Mamdani said a “comprehensive transition plan” would be announced in April 2027, which would include medallion buybacks for owners; a stipend for drivers and stable hands to attend workforce training and career development classes; as well as career counseling and entrepreneurship support.