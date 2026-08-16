NYC Mayor attends India Day Parade in Floral Park, Queens

New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani, attended the India Day Parade in Queens, one of several such celebrations around the Big Apple. August 15th marked India’s 80th Independence Day and Indian Americans around the country have been holding events to celebrate their heritage as well as encourage stronger US-India relations. The Floral Park, Queens Parade was organized by the Floral Park-Bellerose Indian Merchants Association.

“Today, I was back in Floral Park for the Queens India Day Parade — this time as the first Indian American mayor of New York City,” Mamdani tweeted. “It was an experience I will never forget.”

He recalled one of his predecessors saying, “Mayor David Dinkins once described our city as a gorgeous mosaic. Today, I saw that mosaic in the Hindus and Christians, Muslims and Jains, Buddhists and Sikhs across the Indian diaspora who have helped make our city what it is. To all of them, I say: it is an honor to do that work alongside you. Happy Indian Independence Day!”

Mayor Mamdani is an Indian American. His mother is famous film maker Mira Nair and his father is a Professor of Government and Anthropology at Columbia University, Mahmood Mamdani. He was born in Kampala, Uganda, in 1991, and came with his parents to the US in 1999.