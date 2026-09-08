NYC-Based South Asian Council For Social Services Has Busy Summer

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The South Asian Council for Social Services, in a newsletter, displayed its busy schedule for residents during the Summer. “While the city enjoys the summer, our team continues working to make sure all New Yorkers, especially those who face barriers to essential services, can experience a summer with access to healthcare, food, support, and opportunities to thrive,” the SACSS said in its email blast.

On August 13th, SACSS hosted a health screening event as part of our Connect2Care program. Over 20 clients were screened by a team of medical providers from SOMOS, receiving BMI, blood glucose, cholesterol, and blood pressure checks. Clients were also referred for health insurance, benefits and food pantry enrollment.

The Unapologetic Foods team recently visited SACSS for a firsthand look at the many services. SACSS Executive Director Sudha Acharya gave them a tour of the Food Pantry, Senior Center, and other programs, including the free health screening for underserved New Yorkers in collaboration with SOMOS and United Way. “After the tour, the UA team rolled up their sleeves to help pack and distribute groceries, and hence, the visit turned into a hands-on day of community, food, and connection,” an SACSS press release noted.

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Among other activities, SACSS celebrated its Workforce Development graduates with a ceremony honoring students from Stitch with SACSS, English, and Computer classes. The event was attended by Commissioner Faiza Ali of the NYC Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, who congratulated each graduate and shared her own mother’s journey as a seamstress.