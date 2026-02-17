NYC awards 12 organizations its ‘Community Project Grant to Prevent and Address Bias and Hate’; includes Hindus for Human Rights  

- ADVERTISEMENT -



For the fourth consecutive year, New York City’s Office for the Prevention of Hate Crimes (OPHC) and the New York City Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) announced the 12 recipients of the 2026 Community Project Grants to Prevent and Address Bias and Hate. The OPHC is part of the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice.

Each awardee receives up to $10,000 to develop and implement creative community-based projects aimed at reducing hate crimes, bias-motivated incidents, and discrimination across New York City, a Feb. 17, 2026 press release from the OPHC said.

This year’s winners include organizations and individuals working across faith communities, intercultural spaces, and youth programs.

Among the winners is Hindus for Human Rights, which is described in the press release as “a grassroots organization advancing pluralism and human rights through interfaith solidarity and anti-hate advocacy. Its Eid/Holi/Vaisakhi for Intercultural Solidarity project brings Hindu, Sikh, Muslim and allied communities together through youth roundtables and public celebrations to counter Islamophobia, anti-Sikh hate, caste oppression, and polarization.”

“The Community Project Grants reflect New York City’s commitment to investing in the communities most vulnerable to hate,” said Vijah Ramjattan, executive director of the Office for the Prevention of Hate Crimes. “Through these grants, OPHC strengthens community-driven strategies that empower everyday New Yorkers to be part of the solution.”

Other groups and individuals recognized for the award are:

Jiayi “Zoe” Yue (Queens), a 15-year-old youth advocate advancing mental health awareness and youth leadership through civic engagement and community-based programming. She has worked with The International Foundation of Freedom and Awareness.r empathy, conflict resolution, and inclusive action.

Miah Artola (Manhattan), an interdisciplinary artist and educator whose work centers the experiences of asylum seekers, refugees and diasporic communities.

Grevil King-One Music Group (Bronx), a Bronx-based creative director, music executive, and community arts leader who founded ONE Music Group to support artist development and youth empowerment.

Homecrest Community Services (Brooklyn), a nonprofit serving immigrant older adults, youth and families through culturally responsive programming.

Michael Peterson (Brooklyn), a Brooklyn-based artist and educator who creates community-driven art experiences that transform public spaces through storytelling.

Yohanna Baez & Jasmin Benward (Citywide) are multidisciplinary artists collaborating on The Map Belonging Project, a citywide initiative that transforms personal stories into poetry and audio tours.

Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island (Brooklyn), which will launch Holocaust Survivors Against Hate, an initiative that amplifies survivor testimony to educate the public and combat bias and discrimination.

Bangladesh School of Fine Arts (BAFA) (Bronx and Queens), a Bronx-based cultural organization dedicated to preserving South Asian arts and fostering community empowerment.

Big Apple Immigrant Center (Manhattan), a Chinatown and Lower East Side nonprofit providing culturally and linguistically accessible services to immigrant families.

Staten Island Pride Center (Staten Island, New York) which supports LGBTQIA+ and allied communities through advocacy, education, and community-building programs.

Kayhan Irani, an Emmy Award-winning interdisciplinary artist and cultural worker whose practice blends storytelling, theater, education, and participatory art to advance community healing and belonging.