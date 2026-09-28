NY Board Of Education Launches 2026-2027 ‘Tapestry of New York’ Project For K-12 Students

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The New York State Board of Education is calling of all K-12 students across New York to submit original artwork and multimedia projects exploring the meaning of America’s founding, democracy, and identity, a September 28, 2026 announcement from the NYSBE said.

The Tapestry of New York is a digital quilt featuring artwork and media created by elementary, middle, and high school students across the state. Students can submit original art and media—from drawings and paintings to photography, collage, animation, short films, and digital artwork—inspired by the Constitution’s first three words: “We the People,” the press release announcing the project said.

Each submission becomes a “square” in the digital quilt showcasing students’ unique interpretations of the American Revolution and the unfinished revolutions that followed.

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Organized by the New York State 250th Commemorative Commission and The WNET Group, home to THIRTEEN, New York’s flagship public television station, and in collaboration with the state’s public media stations, “the Tapestry offers students a platform to be seen, heard, and celebrated.”

Submissions to the Tapestry of New York website will be open through June 2027. Visit tapestryofnewyork.org