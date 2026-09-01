NY Assemblywoman Rajkumar To Host Free Legal Clinic For Constituents

- ADVERTISEMENT -



New York State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar has scheduled a legal clinic in her Constituency Office in South Queens, NYC, September 10, 2026. The day-long clinic which will run from 10.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m. will take place at her District Office at 83-91 Woodhaven Boulevard. Consultation with an attorney is by appointment only. Constituents who wish to schedule an appointment should contact Assemblywoman Rajkumar’s office at 718-805-0950 or rajkumarj@nyassembly.gov.

A press release from her office said it is a free service and attorneys will be available for one-on-one consultations on a range of civil, non-criminal legal matters, including housing, public benefits, identity theft, debt management, immigration, intimate partner violence, divorce, employment, and estate planning.

Rajkumar, who is a public interest lawyer by profession, has worked on these issues in a bid to protect immigrants, tenants, domestic violence survivors, and workers. As Assemblywoman, she got court reform legislation passed in Albany, to ensure every New Yorker has a fair day in court, with bills to allow correction of technical errors and guarantee that juries reach verdicts through a fair and transparent process, the press release said.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

“Access to justice is a fundamental right, no matter your bank account,” Rajkumar said, adding that the free legal clinic “will connect our neighbors with expert advice so they can understand their rights, navigate difficult legal challenges, and find a path forward.”