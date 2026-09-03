NRS PAY Showcases Retail Solutions at AARA Retailers Tradeshow ’26

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EDISON, N.J. — NRS PAY showcased its payment-processing technology and retail business services at the AARA Retailers Tradeshow ’26, held Sept. 2 at the New Jersey Convention & Expo Center in Edison.

NRS PAY CEO Elie Katz attended the event with members of his team, who demonstrated the company’s point-of-sale equipment, payment solutions and other services designed for convenience stores and independent retailers.

The trade show was organized by the Asian American Retailers Association, or AARA, and brought together retailers, vendors, suppliers and service providers from across the industry. Exhibitors presented products and technologies aimed at helping store owners improve operations, payment processing and customer service.

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The event also provided retailers with an opportunity to meet industry representatives, explore new products and learn about emerging trends in the convenience and retail sectors.

NRS PAY was among the exhibitors highlighting technology and business solutions for retailers during the daylong industry gathering.