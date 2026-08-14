NRS Connects Retailers to Uber Eats

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NRS’s direct integration provides independent retail stores with seamless access to Uber Eats’ delivery marketplace

NEWARK, NJ

National Retail Solutions, Inc. (NRS), operator of one of the nation’s largest point-of-sale (POS) networks for independent retailers, today announced the launch of its direct POS integration with Uber Eats.

The integration connects merchants utilizing the NRS point-of-sale (POS) platform to the Uber Eats marketplace in the U.S. and Canada, enabling these small-format independent retailers to reach millions of new customers through on-demand delivery.

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Through the integration, NRS retailers can list their current inventory on Uber Eats in real time, powered by data drawn directly from the NRS platform’s inventory management system. As orders are placed, they flow automatically into NRS’ order management tool – alongside in-store orders – so merchants can receive, aggregate, and fulfill on-demand delivery orders through a unified workflow without additional hardware, manual data entry, or operational disruption.

“Independent retailers have long been underserved by the digital commerce revolution,” said Elie Y. Katz, President and CEO of NRS. “To address this deficit, we’ve partnered with Uber Eats to build a direct point-of-sale connection specifically for our independent retailers. Together, we are providing independent store owners with access to the same powerful digital tools used by large retail chains – without added complexity or cost. We are committed to ensuring that independent retailers not only survive – but thrive – in a digital-first world.”

“Independent retailers are an essential part of the neighborhoods they serve, and today’s consumers expect convenient, on-demand access to the local stores they know and trust,” said Hashim Amin, Head of Grocery & Retail for Uber in North America. “Through our partnership with NRS – the leading POS network serving small-format independent retailers – we’re making it easier for tens of thousands of merchants to offer delivery and reach customers in new ways. We’re proud to work with NRS to help more local retailers grow their delivery business and serve their communities with greater flexibility.”

Unlike middleware-dependent solutions that require third-party aggregators between the POS and delivery platform, the NRS-Uber Eats integration is a direct connection — reducing friction, minimizing errors, and enabling real-time inventory accuracy across both in-store and online channels. The integration is available to all eligible NRS merchants across the United States and Canada, regardless of retail vertical — from bodegas and convenience stores to liquor stores and specialty grocers.

About National Retail Solutions (NRS):

National Retail Solutions (NRS), a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), operates the leading point-of-sale (POS) network serving approximately 35,000 independent retail locations in the United States and Canada. The NRS platform provides these retailers with robust, revenue-generating store management and checkout systems, including payment processing, EBT/eWIC acceptance, e-commerce solutions, business cash advances, and other merchant services. NRS serves differentiated retail segments with specialized solutions, such as NRS Petro for gas stations with convenience stores. For more information on NRS, visit www.nrsplus.com.

About IDT Corporation:

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech and communications solutions through a portfolio of synergistic businesses: National Retail Solutions’ (NRS) point-of-sale (POS) platform enables independent retailers to operate more effectively while providing advertisers and marketers with reach into underserved consumer markets; BOSS Money facilitates innovative international remittances and fintech payments solutions; net2phone provides businesses with AI-driven workflow and communications solutions; IDT Digital Payments and the BOSS Revolution calling service make sharing prepaid products and services and speaking with friends and family around the world convenient and reliable; and, IDT Global and IDT Express enable communications services to provision and manage international voice and SMS messaging.

About Uber:

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 75 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.