NRS Cares Team to Join the ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk in Jersey City

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The NRS team will take part in the North Jersey 5K at Liberty State Park on Saturday, Nov. 21, supporting the fight against prostate cancer

NEWARK, NJ

National Retail Solutions (NRS), through its NRS Cares community initiative, has entered a team in the ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk – North Jersey 2026, taking place Saturday, Nov. 21, at Liberty State Park’s Flag Plaza, 200 Morris Pesin Drive, Jersey City, NJ. NRS employees and their families will join fellow participants in the 5K run/walk to raise funds and awareness to fight prostate cancer.

The ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk Series is the nation’s largest event series dedicated to men’s health, and the North Jersey event features a 5K run/walk, a one-mile walk, a kids dash, and a recognition ceremony honoring survivors and caregivers. Prostate cancer is among the most common cancers in American men, and early detection saves lives.

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“Prostate cancer touches families in every community we serve, and most of us know someone who has faced it,” said Victoria Wilkerson, Business Development and Outreach Specialist at NRS. “Our team is lacing up to support the survivors, the caregivers, and the research that gets us closer to ending this disease. Walking alongside our neighbors for a cause like this is what NRS Cares was built for.”

The event continues NRS Cares’ community work throughout the year, including partnerships and events with The Apostles’ House, Mighty Writers, Autism Speaks, and Bessie Green Community. Supporters can donate to the NRS team or register to participate at the team’s ZERO Run/Walk page.

About National Retail Solutions (NRS)

National Retail Solutions (NRS), a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), operates the leading point-of-sale (POS) system and NRS Pay payment processing services for thousands of independent retailers in the United States and Canada. NRS provides small and mid-sized business owners with robust, revenue-generating store management and checkout systems, including EBT/eWIC acceptance, e-commerce solutions, payroll services, business cash advances, and other merchant services. NRS serves diverse retail segments through specialized solutions, such as NRS Petro for gas stations and convenience stores, and offers reseller partnership opportunities. For more information on NRS, visit www.nrsplus.com.