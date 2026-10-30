NRS Cares, Jerusalem Lodge No. 26, and LUSOB Serve Free Meals at The Apostles’ House in Newark

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The three organizations provided meals to shelter residents and neighbors in need on Oct. 21 at the Newark family shelter

NEWARK, NJ

National Retail Solutions (NRS), through its NRS Cares community initiative, joined Jerusalem Lodge No. 26 F. & A.M. of Plainfield and the LUSOB (Let Us Share Our Blessings) Outreach Program to serve free meals at The Apostles’ House in Newark on Wednesday, Oct. 21. Volunteers from the three organizations served shelter residents and community members.

The Apostles’ House addresses family homelessness and housing instability in Newark and Essex County, providing emergency shelter, a food pantry, and support services that help women, children, and at-risk families regain stability. The meal service brought the three organizations together around a simple goal: making sure neighbors in need sat down to a warm, fresh meal.

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“A warm meal is one of the most direct ways to show someone their community hasn’t forgotten them,” said Elie Y. Katz, President & CEO of NRS. “The Apostles’ House does vital work for Newark families every day, and serving these meals alongside our partners is exactly what NRS Cares is about.”

“Charity is at the heart of what our Lodge stands for, and serving meals at The Apostles’ House puts that into practice,” said Leonard Reyes, Worshipful Master, Jerusalem Lodge No. 26 F. & A.M. “We’re grateful to NRS and LUSOB for joining us in supporting our neighbors in Newark.”

The NRS Ricky On The Road team was on site to cover the event, and NRS will share the episode on its social channels. The meal service continues NRS Cares’ ongoing relationship with The Apostles’ House, which included sponsoring the organization’s Family Fun Day. NRS Cares supports and uplifts underserved communities through charitable events, educational programs, and partnerships with like-minded organizations such as Mighty Writers, Autism Speaks, and Bessie Green Community.

About National Retail Solutions (NRS)

National Retail Solutions (NRS), a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), operates the leading point-of-sale (POS) system and NRS Pay payment processing services for thousands of independent retailers in the United States and Canada. NRS provides small and mid-sized business owners with robust, revenue-generating store management and checkout systems, including EBT/eWIC acceptance, e-commerce solutions, payroll services, business cash advances, and other merchant services. NRS serves diverse retail segments with specialized solutions, including NRS Petro for gas stations and convenience stores, and offers reseller partnership opportunities. For more information on NRS, visit www.nrsplus.com.