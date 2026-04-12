Nritya Darpan’s Sold-Out Show Highlights Emerging & Established Artists

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The Indian Heritage & Cultural Association of New Jersey (IHCA‑NJ) presented Nritya Darpan 2026 on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. Nritya Darpan is widely recognized for showcasing powerful storytelling through classical and contemporary Indian dance.

Now in its third consecutive sold‑out year, the production featured emerging and established artists from the Indian diaspora, presenting five uniquely curated works rooted in classical styles such as Kathak, Bharatanatyam, and Kuchipudi, while also incorporating Western dance influences.

Conceived by Dr. Ashok Chaudhary, founder and president of IHCA‑NJ, the event aims to promote local talent and use the performing arts to highlight social issues including women’s empowerment, mental health, human trafficking, and LGBTQ+ awareness. This year’s lineup was selected through a nationwide submission process and curated by artist Dr. Maya Kulkarni‑Chheda.

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This year’s Nritya Darpan has been made possible in part through the Mid Atlantic Folk and Traditional Arts -Community Projects Program of Mid Atlantic Arts, with support from the National Endowment for the Arts as well as the support from The Consulate General of India-New York.

The evening was inaugurated by Hon. Consul Upendra Negi from the Consulate General of India, New York.

Program Highlights

“Gajar”

Presented by Odissi dancer and scholar Dr. Kaustavi Sarkar, along with Dr. Deepa Mahadevan, this piece drew inspiration from the Pandharpur Vari, a devotional padyatra (collective pilgrimage) to meet Lord Vitthal. The performance beautifully depicted mythological episodes including Shree Krishna Janma, Kaliya Mardan, and Arjun Vishad from the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita.

“Rogue Gestures / Foreign Bodies”

California‑based Nava Dance Theatre blended Bharatanatyam, experimental movement, and live music to explore identity and belonging. Inspired by oral histories of Indian immigrant nurses who arrived after the 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act, the work was performed by Nadhi Thekkek, Sruthi Abhishek, and Vertika Shrivastava.

“The White Whale”

Choreographed by Kasi Aysola of Prakriti Dance (Maryland), this Kuchipudi‑based interpretation of Herman Melville’s Moby‑Dick examined themes of obsession, fate, and human ambition.

“Who Am I”

New York–based Bharatanatyam dancer Aishwarya Madhav presented an introspective journey through a woman’s life stages and her search for self‑understanding. Using the metaphor of a clock and the imagery of a mirror, the piece traced evolving identities and concluded with the dancer walking through the mirror—symbolizing the oneness of spirit beyond physical existence.

“Desert Myths”

New York’s IMGE Dance Company blended Mayurbhanj Chhau, hip‑hop, Bharatanatyam, and Kathak to explore illusion, survival, and transformation. Ishita Mili and the IMGE ensemble created striking, mirage‑like visual landscapes on stage.

About IHCA‑NJ

IHCA‑NJ places no restrictions on dance style, music, or language, encouraging artists to experiment freely and present diverse narratives. Founded in 2013, the volunteer‑driven nonprofit is dedicated to promoting Indian cultural heritage in the United States through performing arts. In addition to Nritya Darpan, IHCA‑NJ also organizes Natya Darpan, a multilingual short‑play festival featuring socially relevant theater in several Indian languages.