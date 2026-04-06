Nritya Darpan 2026 dance festival to spotlight culture, community in New Jersey

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NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. – The Indian Heritage & Cultural Association–New Jersey (IHCA-NJ) will present Nritya Darpan 2026, a dance festival highlighting Indian classical and contemporary forms, on April 11 at 6 p.m. at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.

Now in its third year, the festival brings together emerging and established artists from the Indian diaspora, featuring productions that blend classical styles such as Kathak, Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi with Western dance influences.

The event was conceived by Dr. Ashok Chaudhary, founder and president of IHCA-NJ, with a focus on promoting local talent and using performing arts to address social issues including women’s empowerment, mental health, human trafficking and LGBTQ+ awareness.

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This year’s lineup includes five productions selected through a nationwide process and curated by artist Maya Kulkarni-Chheda.

Among the featured works is “Gajar,” presented by Odissi dancer and scholar Dr. Kaustavi Sarkar along with Dr. Deepa Mahadevan. The piece draws from devotional traditions dedicated to Lord Vitthal and explores themes of spirituality and collective pilgrimage.

“ROGUE GESTURES / FOREIGN BODIES,” by California-based Nava Dance Company, combines Bharatanatyam, experimental movement and live music. Inspired by oral histories of Indian immigrant nurses following the 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act, the work examines identity and belonging.

“The White Whale,” choreographed by Kasi Aysola of Prakriti Dance in Maryland, reimagines Herman Melville’s “Moby-Dick” through a Kuchipudi lens, exploring themes of obsession and human ambition.

New York-based Bharatanatyam dancer Aishwarya Madhav presents “Who Am I,” an introspective piece tracing a woman’s journey through different life stages and her search for self-understanding.

“Desert Myths,” by New York’s IMGE Dance Company, blends Mayurbhanj Chhau, hip-hop, Bharatanatyam and Kathak to explore themes of illusion, survival and transformation.

Organizers say the festival places no restrictions on dance styles, music or language, allowing artists to experiment freely and present diverse narratives.

Founded in 2013, IHCA-NJ is a volunteer-driven nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting Indian cultural heritage in the United States through performing arts. The group also organizes Natya Darpan, a multilingual short play festival featuring socially relevant theater in several languages.

Nritya Darpan 2026 is expected to draw audiences from across the region for an evening celebrating artistic excellence and cultural diversity.