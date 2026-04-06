NRIs Rally Behind UDF at ‘Kudumba Sangamam’ in Kerala

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Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) from across the globe gathered at the residence of

Mahadevan Vazhasseril in Kayamkulam for a vibrant Kudumba Sangamam, reflecting their

growing presence in Kerala to support the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the ongoing

election campaign. The gathering was marked by a palpable sense of optimism, unity, and

determination among participants, many of whom have returned from overseas with a shared commitment to bring about political change in the state.

The mood at the meeting underscored a collective resolve to challenge what several speakers described as the authoritarian and corrupt governance of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Attendees expressed confidence that the current political momentum, combined with grassroots engagement and diaspora support, could significantly influence the electoral outcome.

Dr. Arathi Krishna, AICC Secretary in charge of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) and Vice-Chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Department of the Indian National Congress, has already established an “NRI Connect” war room at the KPCC headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.

This initiative is aimed at coordinating the deployment and activities of returning NRIs across key constituencies.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Krishna noted, “I have witnessed tremendous enthusiasm among those arriving from abroad, despite the challenges posed by ongoing global conflicts and travel disruptions. Their passion and determination to contribute to the party’s efforts are truly commendable. Their presence is invaluable in a state where NRIs play a vital role across multiple sectors.”

Mr. Mahadevan Vazhasseril, global coordinator for IOC on OICC affairs, the host of the

gathering, welcomed the attendees and urged fellow NRIs to actively engage in the campaign and make a meaningful difference. The meeting was presided over by Mr. Sunil Aziz, President of INCAS,UAE while Mr. Y.A. Rahim from Sharjah delivered the introductory address.

The event was formally inaugurated by Deepa Das Munshi, AICC General Secretary in charge of Kerala and Lakshadweep, who highlighted the indispensable role of NRIs in Kerala’s socio- economic fabric. She also expressed solidarity with those in the Gulf region currently facing uncertainties due to ongoing conflicts. Applauding the strong turnout, she remarked that the willingness of NRIs to return home and participate in the campaign, despite significant challenges, reflected their deep commitment to Kerala’s future.

KPCC spokesperson Anil Bose delivered the keynote address, outlining what he described as the failures of the current administration and expressing confidence that a political shift is imminent. He emp asized that public dissatisfaction has reached a tipping point and that a strong wave of change is building across the state.

AICC observers Anees Ahmed and Danish Abrar were also present at the event, lending further organizational support and oversight.

The meeting saw active participation from representatives of the IOC, OICC, and INCAS, along with a wide cross-section of diaspora leaders and volunteers. Notable attendees included George Abraham (IOCUSA), Raju Alampura (OICC Bahrain), Shaji Shamshudeen (Dubai), KTA Muneer (Saudi Arabia), Paul Karukapally (IOCUSA), Santhosh Nair (IOCUSA), Raju Varghese Abraham(IOCUSA), John Varghese (IOCUSA), Thampy Mathew (IOCUSA), A.P Shajahan, Sreejith Pathiyoor, Sainulabdeem Thaha, Ameer, and Manikandan (INCAS OMAN), among others.

The UDF candidate, Advocate M. Liju, also made a brief appearance, expressing gratitude to the gathering and acknowledging the critical role of NRIs in energizing the campaign.

Overall, the Kudumba Sangamam served not only as a reunion of the global Malayali diaspora but also as a strategic mobilization effort, reinforcing the growing involvement of NRIs in shaping the political discourse and electoral outcomes in Kerala.