Nonprofit Indo US Lions Club organizes business networking event

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Indo US Lions Club of Chicago, a 501C nonprofit organization serving the area community, organized a business networking event recently at the venue provided by the Pearl Banquet and Conference Center in Roselle, IL.

Attended by hundreds of entrepreneurs, business professionals, volunteers, sponsors and community leaders, Chicago area elected officials and guests, the event brought together the business community to brainstorm over enabling economic advancement.

The event also featured more than twenty interactive business booths which showcased their businesses and connected with local business leaders to discuss new trends in business, extend their professional reach and form lasting business relationships, according to the club’s press release.

Illinois State Secretary Alexi Giannoulias proclaimed the day of the event as Chicago Indo US Lions Club Community Service Day. In the proclamation, Giannoulias commended the Club for their volunteerism, humanitarian projects and health initiatives.

The event also raised funds to purchase necessary hearing and vision screening equipment, A1C testing devices, and other medical supplies to be distributed by Chicago Indo US Lions Club (the Club hereafter) in the underserved communities.

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Speakers at the event spoke about the Club’s efforts to serve the community and enhance its economic growth. Many speakers sent video messages and letters praising the Club for promoting small businesses leading to economic growth and community development, stressing its positive impact in Chicago area. These included Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, Governor of Illinois JB Pritzker, Cook Country Treasurer Maria Pappas, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, and other elected officials and civic leaders.

In her message, Founder President Hina Trivedi said the community response to such events was inspiring. “Events like this reflect our shared vision of growth, service, and lasting partnerships,” she said in her message, according to the press release.

President Kishan sent in a message thanking the participants, volunteers and sponsors for helping build stronger business connections and a stronger community.

The event was made possible and successful by their hospitality and support from Raj Jayara and Pearl Banquets and Conference Center. Sewa International USA supplied volunteers for smooth event operations. United Punjabi Association and its President Atul Wahi provided valuable support and collaboration of his team, and Sudhir Sakhuja was a major support with his behind the scenes efforts, according to the press release.

Major businesses of the Illinois area supported the event by sponsoring it. These included industrialist Darshan Dhaliwal, Parminder Singh Goldy from the hospitality industry, liquor distribution executive Sukhwinder Singh Ghaggar, Brijesh Patel of Core Exteriors for commercial and residential roofing solutions, Brij Kukreja and his Kite Entertainment, Santhosh Kumar of Universal Metro Aging Services, Chintal Mehta of Care for Soul, Dr. Rani Yousefzai of Belleza Med Spa and J&R Hair Academy, Dr. Andrew Thomas of Heals on Wheels, Avani & Hemant Trivedi of AUCI / 7-11, and Noman Khan of Illinois Media Group.

Chicago Indo US Lions Club has been focusing on community service and regularly provides assistance through meals, vision and hearing screenings, education and empowerment, health projects and volunteering in the local community.

It promotes business networking, professional advancement and cross-industry partnerships within the Indo US community and local US businesses, cultural engagement and philanthropic initiatives in the US and India.